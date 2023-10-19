Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown knows his team lost leaders this offseason. However, he believes he's ready to step up in their absence.

To start the summer, the Celtics shockingly traded guard Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies. Smart, who spent nine seasons in Beantown, was previously the C's longest-tenured player. That title now falls to Brown as he enters his eighth year in green.

Smart was always a vocal figure in the locker room, so his presence will undoubtedly be missed. But, Brown is confident that alongside fellow star Jayson Tatum, he can help lead the Celtics this season, per Yahoo Sports.

Celtics star Jaylen Brown ready to lead

“Just stepping into it,” Brown said of his leadership approach. “I think we’ve got a lot of voices that are no longer with us — Blake [Griffin], Grant [Williams], Smart. All very vocal guys. So, I think, definitely, hearing my voice, [Tatum's] voice a little bit more this season.”

Griffin was only with the Celtics for one season, yet he made an immediate impact off the bench in the locker room. The 34-year-old free agent has not signed with any team this offseason and there are even rumblings of retirement.

As for Williams, the young Celtics forward was dealt in a sign-and-trade to the Dallas Mavericks. Like Griffin and Smart, he was another fan favorite, however, he struggled to get consistent minutes throughout last season. In Dallas, he'll have more opportunity and a potential shot at a starting role.

While some of the most talkative C's are gone, Boston did plenty to fill the gaps. The Celtics acquired All-Stars Kristaps Porziņģis and Jrue Holiday to form one of the top starting fives in the entire league. It takes more than talent to win a championship though, making de facto leaders Tatum and Brown even more important to the new-look Celtics.