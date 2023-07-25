Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown just received a record-breaking deal, and some of his friends are already joking that the money changed him.

After agreeing to a massive $304 million supermax contract extension, Brown received a congratulatory FaceTime from Celtics center Robert Williams III. Brown must be busy counting his money though, as he never picked up the call:

Rob Williams on IG 😂 pic.twitter.com/OowZ3KIxE1 — Celtics Junkies (@Celtics_Junkies) July 25, 2023

Former Celtic and known jokester Grant Williams also tried to give Brown a ring, yet he was just as unsuccessful as the other Williams:

Now that Jaylen Brown got his supermax extension, Grant Williams and Robert Williams III can't get him on FaceTime 😭😂 (via IG) pic.twitter.com/AtIbJwH43X — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) July 25, 2023

With Brown's current contract, he has the richest deal in NBA history. The two-time All-Star has come a long way in his career, as he went from a surprise pick partially booed on draft night to the recipient of a historic extension.

After making an All-NBA team last season, Brown became eligible for a massive payday. At times, it was looking unclear as to whether or not an agreement would be reached, but the Celtics finally committed to Brown this offseason. With the new deal, the front office is putting its trust in Brown, Jayson Tatum, and newly acquired center Kristaps Porzingis to bring a championship back to Beantown.

While there's a lot to celebrate from the agreement between the C's and Brown, it also places plenty of pressure on the team. It's championship or bust right now, and although that's always been the philosophy, it's financially true as well. If the Green Team can't get it done in the next two to three years, they'll have to think about whether or not they can continue to afford Tatum and Brown.

For now though, the Celtics have a clear team vision of winning a title with their franchise players, so Brown no longer has to worry about whether or not he's wanted in Beantown.