A potential contract extension for Celtics star Jaylen Brown has been delayed numerous times this summer. At last though, negotiations are reportedly set to resume next week. According to Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe, Brown has returned from an NBPA retreat in Spain and is ready to discuss his future as a Celtic.

Brown, now the longest-tenured player on the C's, is eligible for a massive supermax extension that could earn him up to $304 million, per NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. If those are the final numbers, it'd be the richest contract in NBA history.

The last time Brown was on the court, he was struggling heavily in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Prior to that though, he had an impressive regular season that earned him his second All-Star appearance and first All-NBA nod. Whether or not the 26-year-old deserves all that money has been frequently debated, yet Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens has said repeatedly that he'd like to retain his franchise players.

"I'm not allowed to talk about the contract details, let alone the extension… but I can say without a doubt we want Jaylen to be here." Brad Stevens on Jaylen Brown's contract extension pic.twitter.com/skLAyXEoAZ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 1, 2023

The new CBA isn't kind to front offices investing tons of money into their stars, but the Celtics could take on the taxes now to attain future success. Phoenix Suns majority owner Mat Ishbia has followed that financial philosophy, so it wouldn't be the first time a team is laying it all on the line this season for a championship.

Extension discussions aside, Brown has been enjoying his time away from basketball this summer. He was attending NBPA business in Andalucia recently, and on Friday morning, he hosted a community event in Boston.

Jaylen Brown here in Dorchester this morning for a court redesign at the Fenelon Street playground. pic.twitter.com/wWDMJeLyLR — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) July 21, 2023

Soon, Brown and the Celtics will either work out a deal or have the whole NBA world wonder what's taking so long.