Fans of the Boston Celtics tend to wear their heart on their sleeves, and on Friday night, they let their opinion about Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving known. Late in the fourth quarter of the Celtics' 138-110 decimation of the Mavericks, the TD Garden crowd broke into a vociferous “Kyrie sucks!” chant, making it clear that there is no love lost between the two parties.
Jaylen Brown, however, would want the Celtics fanbase not to reserve their bursts of all-out booing of the opposition towards their former star in Irving. Rather, Brown hopes that the TD Garden crowd maintains that same energy no matter who the opponent is and make their home court an even bigger fortress.
“Fans, you know, they do what they do. Whatever reason for that, I think we should boo every star player that comes into our arena. I would like to see that. Maybe it has an effect, maybe it doesn't. When Jokic and all these other players come in here, boo them too,” Brown said in his postgame presser, via Noa Dalzell of SB Nation's Celtics Blog.
Of course, the Celtics fans had some additional anger in the tank in Kyrie Irving's first game back in TD Garden as a member of the Mavericks. Irving has a contentious relationship with the franchise thanks to the manner in which he left back in 2019, and to make matters worse, the polarizing guard stepped on the center-court logo at TD Garden back in 2021, which many fans perceived as a sign of disrespect that infuriates even greater coming from a former face of the franchise.
For Jaylen Brown, it's clear that he has maintained a strong relationship with Irving even after his Celtics departure, and he doesn't want to alienate the Celtics fanbase. Hence, his answer to the question was perfect. There might not have been a better way for Brown to toe that fine line and to turn the tables than to rally the fanbase to boo even the players who haven't exactly done anything to anger them. Will the Celtics fans respond to Brown's call? Only time will tell.