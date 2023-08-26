It's been a busy summer for Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown. He started it off with a lucrative contract extension making him one of the highest paid players in the NBA this upcoming season. He followed that up with a big heartfelt gesture towards all of the media members who voted him in as an All-NBA player. Making an All-NBA team made Brown eligible for a supermax extension which is what he signed. Now it appears as if his offseason plans will include some on the court play. The Big3 is set to hold their All-Star Game this weekend in London and Jaylen Brown is confirmed to be participating as per Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe.

#Celtics star Jaylen Brown will play in Saturday’s Big3 All-Star Game in London. Brown will play the game for the London Youth charity. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) August 25, 2023

Jaylen Brown will be participating in the Big3 All-Star Game on behalf of the London Youth charity. Brown has long been a champion of off the court community work, and he's even founded his own organization, 7uice Foundation. Brown is the only current NBA player who will be playing in the game. Former NBA players such as Jordan Crawford, Michael Beasley, Jodie Meeks, Mike Taylor, Donte Greene, Earl Clark, Joe Johnson, Jeremy Pargo, Leandro Barbosa, Gerald Green, Glen Rice Jr., and Jason Richardson will all be playing.

Jaylen Brown has emerged as one of the best shooting guards in the NBA while playing for the Celtics. This past season he was named to his second All-Star team while averaging a career-high 26.6 points per game on a career-best 49.1 percent shooting from the field.