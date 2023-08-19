Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has been one of the top rising wings in the league. In 2022, he helped the Celtics reach the NBA Finals for the first time in 12 years and this past season he helped them to the Eastern Conference Finals where they eventually lost to the Miami Heat in seven games. This past season, Brown was named to the All-NBA Second Team as voted on by a panel of media members. As a result of making an All-NBA team, Jaylen Brown was eligible for a supermax extension from the Celtics. The Celtics of course inked Jaylen Brown to that extension this offseason. This week, Brown sent out thank you cards to all the media members who cast a vote for him for All-NBA as per Miles Schachner of The New York Daily News.

The thank you cards from Jaylen Brown were first revealed via Mike Singer of The Denver Post. In his notes, Brown wrote: “I wanted to thank you for your All-NBA vote this past season. I recognize the power and weight of the current system of All-NBA voting and the impact it has on players like me in the current NBA. I also recognize that it is not something any journalists like yourself signed up for. Nonetheless, I know you took the time to consider all the worthy candidates and appreciate your vote. Wishing you and your family all the best this upcoming off-season and thank you again.”

In a time when there's sometimes friction between players and media, it's cool to see a star like Jaylen Brown recognizing their efforts.