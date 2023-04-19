A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics are just too much to handle for the Atlanta Hawks. For the second game in a row in this Eastern Conference matchup in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the Celtics have defeated the Hawks in dominant fashion.

Speaking of Jaylen Brown, he had a highlight defensive play in the fourth period when he emphatically rejected a layup attempt by Hawks guard Dejounte Murray.

Jaylen Brown blocks Dejounte Murray: “Get that sh*t outta here.” 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/7vH1czBLUO — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 19, 2023

Brown was completely locked in on that play, as there was no way he was going to allow Murray to slip right past him. Jaylen Brown is proud of his ability to shut down opposing players on the defensive end of the floor, and that was on full display during his stop on Murray. And even if Murray somehow managed to escape Jaylen Brown, Robert Williams likely would have sent his shot flying into the orbit anyway, as the Celtics big man was right there to give secondary support at the rim.

Brown finished the game with 18 points on 7-for-14 shooting from the floor, three rebounds, two assists, three steals, and two blocks in an all-around effort over the course of 36 minutes of playing time in Boston’s 119-106 victory. Jayson Tatum paced the Celtics with 29 points to go with 10 rebounds, while Derrick White provided 26 points on an ultra-efficient 11-for-16 shooting from the field.

Boston now has all the momentum it needs as Jaylen Brown and the Celtics prepare for Game 3, scheduled on Friday, as a road team for the first time in this series.