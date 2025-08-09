In a clash of first place teams, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays squared off Friday night in the opener of a three-game set. While the Dodgers won 5-1, the game was notable for another aspect. In what could be the final time they face each other, Los Angeles starter Clayton Kershaw and his Toronto counterpart Max Scherzer put on a pitching display that turned back time. Afterwards, X (formerly Twitter) account Foul Territory shared the former teammates' jersey swap.

Clayton Kershaw and Max Scherzer swapped jerseys after the game. 🔥 (📸: @BlueJays) pic.twitter.com/QGudyzYYmO — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 9, 2025

“Clayton Kershaw and Max Scherzer swapped jerseys after the game,” posted the baseball focused account Friday evening.

Both starters went six innings. While Scherzer did take the loss (he gave up two earned runs on six hits and three walks), both veterans were definitely locked in. Kershaw allowed seven hits and one walk, but only the one earned run in the second frame. Afterwards, the Dodgers bullpen held the Jays to just three hits. In what could be a potential World Series preview, can the Blue Jays get back on track Saturday night in Los Angeles?

Could Dodgers, Blue Jays meet in World Series?

October is only two months away. If the season ended today, both teams would await a Wild Card winner in the Division Series. Los Angeles and Toronto are also closing in on 70 wins a piece. They each made additions at the trade deadline, although the moves were relatively minor. Now, the focus is undoubtedly improving their current spot in the standings.

However, it was a treat for the baseball world to see Kershaw versus Scherzer one more time. Now, the only way it will be seen again is if the Blue Jays and Dodgers make the Fall Classic. Seeing these two future Hall of Famers square off on baseball's grandest stage would be quite the turn of events. Can both teams make it happen? If so, then this is one matchup a lot of fans would turn in to watch.