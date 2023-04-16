David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown suffered a bizarre injury earlier this week while apparently watering plants. He dropped a vase and cut his hand while trying to pick up the glass. The cut required stitches and almost put his status for Game 1 against the Hawks in jeopardy. Brown ended up playing in Game 1 but he left the game briefly after reaggravating the injury. He ultimately returned to the game and afterwards he sounded confident about his status for Game 2 as per Bobby Manning of The Boston Sports Journal.

Jaylen Brown said his hand split open during the game, but "it's fine." "I think it's gonna be alright. Just take a look at it tomorrow." — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) April 15, 2023

Brown’s game didn’t seem to suffer too much while the Celtics cruised to 112-99 win after briefly allowing the Hawks to get back into the game. He finished with 29 points on 12-23 shooting from the field, 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal. Still, Celtics fans will surely breathe a little bit easier if Jaylen Brown is not on the injury report before Game 2.

This season Brown and Jayson Tatum have formed arguably the best duo in the NBA. Brown had a career season while being named to his second All-Star team. Brown averaged 26.6 points per game, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals with shooting splits of 49.1 percent shooting from the field, 33.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 76.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Celtics will need an effective Brown in order to make another Finals run. Game 2 is not until Tuesday so the Celtics presumably would have some time to make sure Brown’s hand is okay and stitched back up. According to Brown himself though, his status for the rest of this series shouldn’t be in any doubt.