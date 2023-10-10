Every year, the NBA's general managers vote on the best players in the league ahead of the upcoming season. Prior to the 2023-24 campaign, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum received lots of praise from basketball's top decision-makers.

The 25-year-old was named the best small forward in the NBA, earning 47% of the general managers' votes. Tatum knocked Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant from the top spot, as he was in first place last season with 45% of the votes before moving down to second this year with just 20%.

Rounding out the rest of the new list are Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic, Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James, and two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Tatum, who became the first Celtic in franchise history to average over 30 points per game last season, has raked in awards lately. Through six years in the NBA, he's now a four-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA First Teamer, and an All-Star Game MVP. Despite all the impressive hardware, Tatum lacks the trophy he wants the most: the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.

In order to truly attain league dominance, Tatum and his Celtics have to get over the hump and win it all. With a retooled roster, which now features fellow All-Stars Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, Tatum and company should have the pieces necessary for a championship. Yet, Boston has had that in previous years, and it's still fallen just short of the ultimate goal.

The Celtics' championship window remains open, but they must finally put it all together for the franchise's first title in over 15 years. If they can't get it done now, the expensive roster might be in danger of serious changes.

So, for Tatum to prove he truly deserves to be considered the best-of-the-best in the NBA, he'll need to help bring the Celtics to the Finals again—but finish the job this time.