Boston Celtics forward Kristaps Porzingis is loving his new team. On Sunday, Porzingis made his debut in a Celtics uniform during Boston's preseason game against the Philadelphia 76ers, which they won 114-106.

Porzingis looked very comfortable in his new threads, scoring 17 points and pulling down five rebounds.

After the game, Porzingis spoke on why playing with Boston star Jayson Tatum has made life easier for him on the basketball court.

“Jayson draws so much attention, it just opens things up for me,” said Porzingis, per the Celtics. “It's a perfect scenario for me.”

As the head of the Celtics' snake, Jayson Tatum does indeed draw a ton of defensive attention from opposing teams, and that's before factoring in the help Tatum has from his talented supporting cast, which includes All-NBA guard Jaylen Brown along with solid role players in Derrick White and newly-acquired All-Star guard Jrue Holiday.

Kristaps Porzingis, who was acquired by the Celtics from the Washington Wizards this offseason, has never played with a team nearly this talented, which figures to give him more open looks and space with which to work than he's ever seen in his career.

Boston is looking to rebound after their shocking seven game loss to the Miami Heat in last year's Eastern Conference Finals. Although it's unclear whether Porzingis will help the Celtics address their biggest flaw, their late-game execution, which was abysmal throughout last year's playoffs, he's still sure to make life that much tougher on opposing defenses in 2023-24.