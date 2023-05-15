Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum starred in Sunday afternoon’s Game 7 against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. He scored a whopping 51 points — on 17-for-28 shooting from the field and 6-for-10 from behind the three-point arc — grabbed 13 rebounds, dished out five assists, and came up with two steals in a game the Celtics went on to win by a final score of 112-88.

Tatum’s 51 points marked the most points scored in a Game 7 in league history, narrowly edging out Stephen Curry, who scored 50 in Golden State’s Game 7 win over the Sacramento Kings a few weeks ago. But that’s not the only scoring record Tatum broke on Sunday. He also became the first Celtic to drop 50 or more points in multiple playoff games, per a tweet from the NBA on ESPN’s Twitter account:

A first for the Celtics franchise is nothing to sneeze at 🤧 (via NBA Today) pic.twitter.com/R1dINNRZvr — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 15, 2023

Jayson Tatum, 25, is in his sixth year in the NBA, all as a member of the storied Celtics franchise. He averaged 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.7 blocks, and 2.9 turnovers per game across 74 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Duke star scored the ball with great efficiency from the field in the 2022-23 campaign — Tatum’s 46.6% field-goal percentage was the second-highest of his pro career.

The Celtics will now play the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals for the third time in the last four years. And for the Celtics to beat Jimmy Butler and the Heat for the second straight season, Tatum needs to continue to play at a high level. So here’s to hoping that Tatum has some more high-scoring nights in store.