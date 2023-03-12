After dropping three games in a row the Boston Celtics have now found themselves on the winning side of two straight affairs. Their latest triumph came in a road tilt against the Atlanta Hawks. As always, superstar wing Jayson Tatum paved the way to victory with his 34-point, 15-rebound, 6-assist outing.

However, despite his obvious mark made on the night, during his post-game media session the 25-year-old was found gushing over veteran teammate, Blake Griffin.

When answering questions from reporters, Tatum would send a minute-long message of praise in his teammate’s direction, highlighting on the veteran’s level of unselfishness and team-first attitude from throughout the season.

“I give Blake (Griffin) a lot of credit. A guy that was a superstar in this league, multiple All-Stars, All-NBA, (he) was really at the top, and, whether it’s through injuries or whatever, has really taken on a different role and its been really unique to see, you know, just his attitude every day, right? Doesn’t play for two weeks and certain guys (are) out, you might play four (or) five games in a row. Takes the first bus. On off days he plays pick up with the guys that, you know, maybe don’t play to keep their cardio up… You just don’t see that with guys that was at his level. Its been really unique to see. I appreciate that a lot, the guys do as well. He never makes it about himself and it’s contagious…we’re all very fortunate to have him has a teammate,” Jayson Tatum said.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jayson Tatum on Blake Griffin: "He never makes it about himself and it's contagious… we're all very fortunate to have him has a teammate" pic.twitter.com/SkLfh1WqKz — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 12, 2023

After having registered five DNP’s during their eight games coming into Saturday’s bout, Griffin found himself putting forth one of his best performances as a member of the Boston Celtics against Atlanta. In 15 minutes played, the big man posted an impressive all-around stat-line of 8 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 1 block on 66.7% shooting from the floor.

His first year in Beantown has played out a bit different than his previous 15 active seasons in the association, as he’s been relegated to a mere bench role and is logging career lows seemingly all across the board as a result. However, even with his low-usage, Griffin’s impact on this championship-aspiring Celtics team has certainly been felt.

Jayson Tatum may be the club’s best on-court talent, but it’s evident that he has a great deal of respect for his fellow teammates, especially the likes of the former star in Blake Griffin.