The Boston Celtics edged out the Cleveland Cavaliers in a tight encounter on Wednesday night, 117-113. This was thanks in large part to another heroic performance from Jayson Tatum, who exploded with 41 points. In the process, Tatum surpassed Giannis Antetokounmpo on the all-time under-25 scoring list just one day before the former’s 25th birthday.

Tatum entered Wednesday’s contest needing 39 points to overtake Giannis for sixth on the under-25 scoring list, per Celtics beat reporter Taylor Snow of SI. It was Tatum’s last chance to climb the leaderboard since he’s going to be celebrating his 25th birthday on Thursday. The Celtics superstar ended up with 41 points on the evening, thereby leaving Antetouonmpo to settle for the seventh spot on the esteemed list.

Unsurprisingly, the great LeBron James leads the list with 13,927 career points before turning 25. Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony round out the Top 3. Kobe Bryant and Tracy McGrady occupy the fourth and fifth spots, respectively, and right now, Tatum has climbed to sixth with 9,429 career points. Quite the company, eh?

More importantly, though, Jayson Tatum was able to lead his team to victory against a hungry Cavs side that saw Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland combine for 73 out of Cleveland’s 113 points. With the win, Boston has kept pace with the Milwaukee Bucks, who also won on Wednesday. Giannis and Co. have now won a league-best 16 straight games. The Celtics are currently just half a game behind the Bucks for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.