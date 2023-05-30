A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Boston Celtics have their backs against the wall in Game 7 of their 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals series against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat, who have established an 11-point lead after the first two quarters of the contest at TD Garden. The Celtics did not battle back from 0-3 down only to put up a lackluster effort in front of their home crowd in a Game 7, so a big fightback from Jayson Tatum and company is to be expected to happen in the second half.

If the Celtics somehow managed to turn things around and end up with the last laugh in Game 7, they will just be the fourth team in the history of the NBA to overcome a halftime deficit of at least 11 points in a Game 7, via Sportsnet Stats.

“Heat lead Celtics by 11 at Halftime. The largest Game 7 halftime comeback in NBA history is 11 points, done twice by the Warriors in 1975 (vs Bulls) & 2018 (vs Rockets) respectively.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

If the Celtics are to right the ship and complete the comeback, they are going to need their biggest stars to play like, well, stars. Tatum finished the first half of Game 7 with just seven points on 3-for-7 shooting from the field. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics in the first half with 15 points, albeit on an inefficient 6-for-15 shooting from the floor.

Of course, the history everyone’s been looking out for in this game is that of Boston’s chances to successfully become just the first team in league history to win a series after losing Games 1 to 3.