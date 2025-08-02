The Denver Broncos did not waste any time with Zach Allen, giving the defensive lineman a lucrative contract extension near the end of 2025 training camp. Coming off the best year of his career, the 27-year-old could not be more excited to remain in his new home.

Allen shared his immediate reaction to the new deal with fans on X, formerly Twitter. The 2024 All-Pro could not contain his excitement, expressing how “blessed” he feels to stick with Denver.

“So excited and blessed to stay a Bronco!” Allen tweeted. “The work continues.”

Allen agreed to a four-year, $102 million extension that will keep him with the Broncos through the 2029 season. The deal includes $69.5 million guaranteed. Before the new contract, Allen was preparing for the final year of a three-year, $45.7 million deal he signed in the 2023 offseason.

The budding star is coming off a career year in 2024 that resulted in a second-team All-Pro recognition. Allen recorded career-highs across the board with 61 tackles, 8.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss. His 47 pressures led all defensive linemen on the year, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Broncos defense poised for bigger year in 2025

Although Zach Allen's extension does not alter the Broncos' defense in 2025, they are expected to be one of the best units in the league. Denver is coming off an elite season in 2024, during which it allowed the third-fewest points and ninth-fewest total yards per game. They were further recognized at the end of the year when star cornerback and captain Pat Surtain II claimed the Defensive Player of the Year award.

The defense is expected to improve in 2025, with most key players returning and several marquee additions joining the group. The Broncos added former San Francisco 49ers standouts Talanoa Hufanga and Dre Greenlaw in free agency before selecting standout cornerback Jahdae Barron in the 2025 NFL Draft. The additions make it difficult to deny Denver as the best defensive team entering the new season.

By extending Allen, the Broncos are functionally guaranteeing they will remain an elite defense for years to come. Allen is the third significant defender to sign a long-term extension in the past two seasons, joining Surtain and Jonathon Cooper. Although known primarily as an offensive coach, Sean Payton has ensured that Denver invests heavily in its defense since joining the team in 2023.