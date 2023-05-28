Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is surely enjoying the Eastern Conference Finals series between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat. In fact, he already has a prediction for Game 7 after the Beantown team erased Miami’s 3-0 series lead.

Following the Celtics’ narrow 104-103 victory in Game 6 on Saturday, Young didn’t hide his belief that it’s over for the Heat. The Hawks guard shared his prediction that it’s Boston who’s going to come out on top when the two teams face each other in the do-or-die finale on Monday.

“Boston gonna beat Miami now .. it’s over!” Young wrote along with a laughing emoji. To recall, it’s Jayson Tatum and co. who eliminated the Celtics in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Of course Trae Young’s prediction won’t sit well with Heat fans. After all, it’s hard to write off Miami even with their three straight losses. Remember, this Jimmy Butler-led team won two games at TD Garden in the series. Sure enough, they are more than capable of doing it again, especially with their backs against the wall.

Nonetheless, it is also understandable where Ice Trae is coming from here. He has experienced firsthand how good the Celtics are, and how difficult it is to beat them when they are confident. And considering how Boston has worked their way back in the series against the Heat, the team is definitely overflowing with confidence.

The Heat are used to having plenty of doubters, so this situation is nothing new to them. As for the Celtics, they better remember Charles Barkley’s recent advice: they haven’t made history yet, and if they want to do that, they have to be the team that gets to four wins.

Game 7 in Boston is definitely must-see TV!