Jayson Tatum is making his mark in the rich history of the Boston Celtics. The former third-overall pick has been a vital piece to the team’s playoff and championship aspirations over the last few years. There was even a point this season where he was being considered as an MVP contender. While that’s unlikely to happen, Jayson Tatum is on his way to recording a feat that even the greatest Celtics of all-time weren’t able to do, per Sean Grande.

“Jayson Tatum now has 17 points in the first half. If he does not play Sunday, he’s just clinched the first 30 points per game season in Boston Celtics history.”

As of the time of writing, the Celtics have already sat Jayson Tatum in the second half against the Raptors as they hold a massive lead. A spirited Toronto comeback could force Tatum back in, but it’s unlikely that he plays any more minutes. In addition, with the Celtics not fighting for significant seeding, they might elect to sit their star forward and other pieces in the season finale against the Atlanta Hawks.

Over the last few years, Jayson Tatum has morphed into a player worthy of being in MVP discussions. The Celtics star has already led his team to the Finals last year, and they are one of the favorites to represent the East. It’s been amazing to see Tatum’s growth both on offense and defense and becoming one of the best players in the league.

All that’s left for Tatum to do is to finish the job, so to speak. Last season, the Celtics fell short of the crown, with their star forward noticeably losing gas in the final games. With the experience of a deep playoff run under his belt, Tatum is looking to finally bring how the Larry O’Brien back to Boston.