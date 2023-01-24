The Boston Celtics have resolved their Chicago Bulls problem, but there’s a new headache bugging them: the Orlando Magic.

Boston fell to Orlando on Monday, 113-98, with the rest of the Celtics beyond Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown struggling. The Magic got big games from Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr., Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony, who made sure the 52 points from Tatum and Brown would be put to waste.

With the loss, the Celtics officially gave the season series to the Magic. In the four games they played, Boston went 1-3. Monday’s game is the only time Boston lost to Orlando in double digits, but still, it speaks volumes of the major struggles they have when playing the young squad.

The good thing for Jayson Tatum and co. is that it’s unlikely they’ll face the Magic again this season. At 18-29 so far and among the bottom three in the East, the Orlando franchise is more likely to miss the playoffs than make it.

The Celtics are 34-10 against the rest of the NBA, so that’s a bit of a good news for them. The only other team they have struggled beating is the Cleveland Cavaliers, whom they have faced twice now this 2022-23 and lost both times. Nonetheless, they have two more meetings against the Wine and Gold to find a solution for their problem.

While they won’t be facing the Magic any time soon, though, the Celtics still need to assess their performance. After all, they can’t go on losing to teams that are way weaker than them.