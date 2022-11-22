Published November 22, 2022

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end on Monday night, bowing down to DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls in a game that was never really close.

The Celtics trailed by double-digits, 63-50, at halftime and were never able to recover as they went down 121-107. Chicago used a balanced-effort to snap Boston’s streak, with seven players scoring in double figures. DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 28 points, while Zach LaVine had 22.

Tatum and running mate Jaylen Brown combined for 53 points, but they didn’t get enough help from the other starters. Al Horford failed to score in 26 minutes, while Marcus Smart finished with just eight points.

It’s only Boston’s fourth loss of the season, but what makes it concerning is that all those losses only came at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Bulls. They actually lost in back-to-back games against the two teams before they started their recent winning streak.

Sure the Celtics have already beaten the Bulls, but it was only by four points. Chicago’s average winning margin against Boston in their two wins is 16 points.

The Celtics have one more game against the Bulls in January, and they really need to win that one if they want to erase that Chicago edge in their minds.

Jayson Tatum and co. play the Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards next to cap the week, and sure enough, hopes are high that they can return to their winning ways sooner rather than later.