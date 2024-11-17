The Boston Celtics took on the Toronto Raptors in a thrilling interconference matchup on Saturday night. The game went down to the wire, and Jayson Tatum gave fans a treat with an impressive game-winner.

Boston and Toronto were tied 123-123 with the final seconds of overtime winding down. Tatum isolated and stalled his defender with some dribbles before launching a deep three that sank in at the buzzer, as seen on X (formerly Twitter):

Celtics fans were not the ones who were electrified by Tatum's incredible shot. Here are a few noteworthy social media reactions:

“Tatum is the MVPPPP,” one fan user commented on X.

“He's the definition of clutch,” another fan added.

“That shot was unbelievable,” another added,

One fan even suggested that Tatum's shot was fate working:

“Some people are just meant to play this game. Great shot JT!” the fan wrote.

While some fans praised Tatum for his showing others, took the opportunity to take jabs at him and the Celtics:

“Easiest title win ever last year. Barely scraping by the last-place Raptors with several missed calls and half their team being injured. Nobody’s impressed,” one user commented.

Another pointed out Tatum's lackluster shooting against Toronto in the second half.

“Don’t let this overlook the fact that he was [horrible] for the whole 2nd half,” the fan wrote.

Jayson Tatum ended the game with 24 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists. His shooting may have been streaky at times after the first half, but he did nearly everything else on the court to help his team win.

The Celtics improved to 11-3 with their victory over the Raptors. Meanwhile, Toronto fell to a lowly 2-12. Boston's momentum is a promising sign following their Nov. 13 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. As the 2024-25 season progresses, the Celtics will only continue to build upon their already strong chemistry.