The Boston Celtics play their first leg of a two-game homestand on Saturday night against the Toronto Raptors in the TD Garden. Despite not missing a game all year, Celtics point guard Jrue Holiday is questionable for the matchup with a left knee injury. Here is everything we know about Holiday's injury and his playing status against the Raptors.

Jrue Holiday's injury status against the Raptors

Given Holiday's presence on the injury report with tendinopathy, it is likely that he is experiencing general knee soreness. Tendinopathy is a typical wear-and-tear injury acquired through overuse, making it unsurprising that the 16-year veteran would be dealing with such an issue. Until he gets a further update, Holiday can be viewed as a true game-time decision.

With the game against the Raptors being just the Celtics' 14th appearance of 2024-2025, they may opt to sit their point guard to keep him as fresh as possible. However, considering he has yet to miss a game, it is also possible that Holiday just powers through the injury with Boston seeking an NBA Cup title.

Holiday is averaging 12.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in the young season. He is one of five Celtics players averaging double-digit points early in the year while remaining the team's best on-ball defender late in his career.

If Holiday sits, sixth man Payton Pritchard will likely get the call to take his place in the starting lineup. Pritchard is having a career year thus far, posting averages of 16.2 points per game on 43 percent from three off the bench. Should his numbers remain consistent all year, they would be career-high marks in every scoring category.

With neither Holiday nor Jayson Tatum missing a game early in the year, Pritchard has not made a start in 2024-2025. He continues to be one of the leading candidates for the 2025 Sixth Man of the Year award and has proven that he is capable of taking on an increased workload that would make it easier for head coach Joe Mazzulla to give Holiday the night off if necessary.

The Celtics and Raptors are scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET. With Holiday truly questionable, check back closer to the game's start time for further updates.