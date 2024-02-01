Do the Celtics have this era's version of Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol?

The Boston Celtics never have anything nice to say about the Los Angeles Lakers, and vice versa. These two organizations hold a long history with one another, a history that is defined as the best rivalry in the NBA. However, this current generation of players grew up watching some of the greatest of all-time take on one another when they were growing up with aspirations of one day playing in this league. For current Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis, Lakers legends Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol were obviously two huge influences.

As is the case with almost every player in the league today, Bryant had a huge influence on Tatum. While they each displayed different and unique skill sets, Tatum's ability to score at will from anywhere on the court is slightly reminiscent of Kobe. Every great player in this league, no matter what era you look at, always had at least one key teammate who brought out the best in them. For Bryant, this player was Gasol, as this pair delivered two championships to the city of Los Angeles in 2009 and 2010.

Tatum has yet to help the Celtics claim their 18th championship in team history, but he sees himself and Porzingis in a similar position to what Bryant and Gasol found themselves in when they first started playing together.

“Kobe really needed Pau for those last two championships that they won together,” Tatum told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. “Whatever path that I'm on and we're on, KP [Kristaps Porzingis] really feels like the missing piece.”

There is no denying that Porzingis has made his presence felt in his first season with the Celtics. Ahead of Thursday night's game against the Lakers, Porzingis has played in a total of 34 games with Boston, averaging 19.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game while shooting 52.1 percent from the floor. The Latvian big man has also made a massive difference as a 3-and-D frontcourt option, averaging 1.8 blocks per game and shooting 35.8 percent from three-point range.

Since the very first time he donned the Celtics uniform this season, Porzingis has understood the importance of the moment. The Celtics brought in the former All-Star and sacrificed a handful of assets to trade for him because they view him as the missing piece to their championship puzzle.

Much like how Kobe and the Lakers needed Gasol, Tatum and the Celtics realized that they needed a difference-maker in the frontcourt. To put it in simple terms, they needed Porzingis.

“From day one the message I've been trying to send these guys is, ‘I'm here to help win us a championship,'” Porzingis told ESPN. “That's all I'm here for and I'll do everything necessary, whatever the team needs.”

Currently 37-11, the Celtics reside at the top of the NBA standings. As long as they remain healthy, the Celtics are going to be dubbed the team to beat heading into the playoffs. Whether or not this new pairing of Tatum and Porzingis can replicate what Bryant and Gasol did with the Lakers over a decade ago is yet to be seen.