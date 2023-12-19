Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum recently addressed his son Deuce's rising popularity in the city of Boston.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is one of the biggest stars in Beantown, but he's not the only Tatum with some name recognition.

Jayson Christopher Tatum Jr., better known as “Deuce,” has quickly become a star in his own right in Boston. Tatum's son, who just turned six years old, has been by his dad's side for many Celtics games. The elder Tatum has enjoyed how much the city has embraced his kid and loves having Deuce be a part of his NBA journey.

“[Deuce's] become quite the star of the [Celtics' TD] Garden,” Tatum said. “Those moments of him cheering on his dad and being excited, it's the moments I'll always remember. I love having him courtside.”

Deuce has had plenty to cheer about this season, as the Celtics are currently 20-5 and share the best record in the league with the Minnesota Timberwolves. And while there's no proof that having Deuce on the sidelines helps the C's, they've been perfect at home with an unblemished 14-0 record.

As for Tatum, he's averaging an impressive 27.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. He hasn't missed a single contest thus far and was recently named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for his efforts.

After a nice home stand, the Celtics now have a four-game road trip that starts on Tuesday night against the Golden State Warriors. The tough slate of West Coast matchups also features the Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Clippers, and Los Angeles Lakers.

Hopefully, Deuce can be courtside for a road game or two, as every squad Boston is facing in California was in the playoffs last season.