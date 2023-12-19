The Celtics visit the Warriors on TNT primetime.

We're back to bring you a prediction and pick for today's NBA action. The slate may be short, but we'll have some primetime matchups including this one between cross-conference powers. The Boston Celtics (20-5) will visit the Golden State Warriors (12-14) with both teams riding winning streaks. Check out our NBA odds series for our Celtics-Warriors prediction and pick.

The Boston Celtics are currently leading the Eastern Conference and they're owners of the best record in the NBA at the moment. They've won their last five consecutive games, beating both the Magic and Cavs on double back-to-back series. Their last win was 114-97 over Orlando as the Celtics continue to tear through their schedules as the favorites to win the NBA Championship.

The Golden State Warriors are currently last in the Pacific Division, but they sit only 4.5 games back of the leading Sacramento Kings in one of the tightest division's in the league this year. After having a rough start to December, the Warriors have managed to win back-to-back contests ahead of this one and they'll look for their sixth-straight win at home.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics-Warriors Odds

Boston Celtics: -5.5 (-112)

Golden State Warriors: +5.5 (-108)

Over: 233 (-112)

Under: 233 (-108)

How to Watch Celtics vs. Warriors

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports Boston, TNT, NBA League Pass

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

With their dominant 114-97 win over the Orlando Magic in their last game, the Boston Celtics advanced to 14-0 at home on the season and own the NBA's best record at 20-5. Their last two series were especially important as they took care of both the Magic and Cavaliers in four games, winning by a combined 50-point margin. While the Warriors have mounted a small win streak of their own, this Celtics team will be firing on all cylinders and could turn this into another blowout. With Kristaps Porzingis listed as ‘questionable', the Celtics should still have an advantage in length without him in the lineup. Still, Al Horford has been productive in relief and off the bench, so expect them to keep working the ball inside against the Warriors.

While Jayson Tatum is making his case for an MVP campaign, Jaylen Brown's play has really elevated this team from contenders in the East to favorites for the championship. He scored 17 of his 31 points against the Magic in the fourth quarter and turned the game from a sweat into a comfortable win. His effortless scoring adds a whole new dimension with Tatum on the other side and if he can sustain this play all season, there's not a single team that can hang with Boston down the stretch. Look for their defense to become very apparent as well against a Golden State team that's been turning the ball over.

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

The Warriors have had a month to forget so far and they're still unsure how the entire situation with Draymond Green will unfold moving forward. It seems as though the Warriors team we're all familiar with is slowly dissipating and they're heading into a new era with fresh faces and different strengths. Steph Curry has been the only consistent part of this team and while he tries to carry them on his back each night out, he can only take them so far before other players have to step up. Klay Thompson finally looked like himself in their last game and led the team with 28 points on 5-10 from three. His shooting has been quiet all year and it's clear how much better they become when Klay is playing at even a fraction of his potential.

Jonathan Kuminga has also been a great development for the Warriors and he's seeing extended minutes with Draymond Green suspended. Ultimately, he'll end up filling Green's role on the team and it's beneficial for him to gain this starting experience. He has great athleticism and plays with a ton of energy on defense, so his play is crucial in elevating them at tough points in the game. We've seen this Warriors team get out to early leads this season – the question will be whether they can hold onto one or not.

Final Celtics-Warriors Prediction & Pick

The Celtics will have have an extra day of rest ahead of this game, but they're still traveling across the country and switching between three timezones. If they come out sluggish, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson could take advantage of the slow start and try to heat up from three on the home rims. However, we've seen the Warriors blow second-half leads all season and they're going to have to fend off the best team in the NBA.

While this should be a fun back-and-forth in a primetime spot, I expect the Celtics to jump out to a lead in the third quarter and open this game up. They're too consistent on defense to lose on the three-point shot and their offense has been just as good over the last five games. For our prediction, let's roll with the Boston Celtics to cover the spread on the road.

Final Celtics-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics -5.5 (-112)