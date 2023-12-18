The Celtics, Bucks, and Sixers are the top teams in the Eastern Conference and are vying for the top spot in the latest NBA Power Rankings.

The NBA is a star-driven league. Just this past week, that was very apparent with the performances Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, and Giannis Antetokounmpo had. It shouldn't come as a shock to see the Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics, and Milwaukee Bucks — the three teams these superstars represent — at the very top of the NBA Power Rankings.

Where do we even start? Embiid is once again putting together a historic season, leading the league in scoring at 34.2 points per game. With a 34-point double-double in every single game this past week, including two 40-point double-doubles, Embiid is constantly etching his name alongside that of Wilt Chamberlain's. Anyone who does this is normally doing something right.

Then there is Antetokounmpo, one of the headliners of this past week for good and bad reasons. The good is that he recorded a career-high and franchise-record 64 points. The bad is… well, I'm sure you've seen the madness that ensued following the Bucks' game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

Between Antetokounmpo going on a witch hunt to find the game ball and a scuffle breaking out after Giannis and other Bucks players went charging down the Pacers' tunnel toward their locker room, there is still no clear answer as to what actually happened. Nonetheless, Milwaukee has now won 14 of their last 17 games, including going a perfect 4-0 this past week.

Tatum may not be putting up video game-like numbers compared to the other two stars mentioned above, but Tatum has consistently been recording at least 20 points and over eight rebounds per game. Oh, and the Celtics continue to own the best record in basketball, leaving everyone to wonder who can actually stop them on their quest to get back to the NBA Finals.

Superstars across this league continued to exceed our expectations, there was the altercation between the Bucks and Pacers, Draymond Green was suspended indefinitely for the Golden State Warriors, and the Detroit Pistons continue to leave everyone wondering if they will even win another game this season. So much happened this past week in the NBA, resulting in plenty of movement in the latest power rankings.

As things relate to the Celtics, Sixers, and Bucks, the three powerhouses at the top of the Eastern Conference standings, Embiid and Antetokounmpo continue to chase Tatum and his band of excellence.

Previous 2023-24 NBA Power Rankings: Week 8 | Week 7 | Week 6 | Week 5 | Week 4 | Week 3 | Week 2 | Week 1

1. Boston Celtics (+1)

2023-24 Record: 20-5, Upcoming schedule: at GSW (12/19), at SAC (12/20), at LAC (12/23)

The Celtics have lost five games this season. Two of these games went to overtime, one of them was a three-point loss to the Sixers, and another one was to the Pacers during the NBA's In-Season Tournament. Quite honestly, the only game they truly lost and did not beat themselves was against the Orlando Magic, a game they lost 113-96. Looking to exact revenge from the Magic, the Celtics picked up two 17-point victories over Orlando on Friday and Sunday in Boston.

As crazy as it may sound, we have yet to see the best of the Celtics this season despite them residing at the top of the NBA Power Rankings. Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White, and others have missed some games this season, limiting Boston's core group's ability to grow together. As they gain more time on the court and get healthy, the Celtics are only going to get better. This upcoming week will be interesting for Boston, especially since they are about to embark on a four-game road trip against playoff-contending teams.

2023-24 Record: 19-5, Upcoming schedule: at MIA (12/18), at PHI (12/20), vs. LAL (12/21), at SAC (12/23)

Even with Anthony Edwards banged up and dealing with a hip issue, the Minnesota Timberwolves have continued to impress. More specifically, Karl-Anthony Towns has found his stride offensively. Towns has scored at least 20 points in four of his last six games, including a season-high 40 points against the Pacers on Saturday. Aside from their stars, perhaps the most impressive aspect of this Timberwolves team is the fact that their secondary depth has stepped up on both ends of the court.

Offensively, Naz Reid and Troy Brown Jr. have given Minnesota a boost, and this team still ranks first in the league in defensive rating. Their only loss over the last three weeks was against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, a game Edwards did not play in. The Timberwolves are a real threat to claim the top spot in the Western Conference this season, especially with Rudy Gobert looking like a Defensive Player of the Year candidate again.

3. Milwaukee Bucks (+1)

2023-24 Record: 19-7, Upcoming schedule: vs. SAS (12/19), vs. ORL (12/21), at NYK (12/23)

The Bucks are definitely the team of the week for multiple reasons. Aside from going 4-0 this past week, picking up solid wins over the Pacers and Houston Rockets, they also delivered what will be one of the most memorable moments of the season against Indiana. Giannis scored a franchise-record 64 points and then all hell broke loose with everyone trying to find the game ball, especially the Pacers so that they could give it to rookie Oscar Tshiebwe, who scored his first career points. Everything about this altercation was hilarious, other than the pushing and shoving that took place behind the scenes.

In terms of basketball, Milwaukee is beginning to look like what everyone thought they could be at the start of the year. Damian Lillard is finding his groove offensively alongside Giannis and now Khris Middleton's offensive production is beginning to expand. This team is going to go as far as Antetokounmpo is able to take them, which seems like the Eastern Conference Finals at the very least right now.

4. Philadelphia 76ers (+2)

2023-24 Record: 18-7, Upcoming schedule: vs. CHI (12/18), vs. MIN (12/20), vs. TOR (12/22)

Four of the Sixers' last six wins have been against the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons. Their six-game win streak is definitely impressive and what Joel Embiid has done lately is insane, but the fact of the matter is that Philadelphia is going through the easiest part of their schedule right now. That trend will continue this upcoming week with games against the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors. It is still hard to evaluate the 76ers and their overall potential because of their soft strength of schedule to this point.

Then again, we've seen everything we need to know. The offense is flowing better through Embiid this season, Tyrese Maxey is looking like the favorite for Most Improved Player, and the Sixers have been one of the best offensive teams in the league in terms of moving the ball and not being one-dimensional. While they look strong defensively, this is going to be the area in which the Sixers are tested the most, especially when they take on high-powered offensive teams like the Bucks, Celtics, and even the Denver Nuggets coming up. Nonetheless, the 76ers are deserving of being near the top of the NBA Power Rankings.

5. Oklahoma City Thunder (-)

2023-24 Record: 16-8, Upcoming schedule: vs. MEM (12/18), vs. LAC (12/21), vs. LAL (12/23)

The more games they play, the more the Oklahoma City Thunder begin to look like actual championship contenders in the Western Conference. Despite losing on the road to the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night, the Thunder have been dominant as of late. They showed resilience against the Golden State Warriors a week and a half ago, overcoming a 14-point deficit to defeat the Warriors, and their most recent victory was their most impressive win of the season.

The Thunder were able to beat the Denver Nuggets in Colorado on Saturday night thanks to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander putting the team up one point with 1.1 seconds remaining. This was just the second loss at home for the Nuggets this season. Gilgeous-Alexander is a true MVP candidate right now and the confidence he plays with is truly amazing for a player of his age. Scoring at least 25 points in 11 of his last 12 games, SGA still has the Thunder threatening for the top spot in the Western Conference.

6. Denver Nuggets (+5)

2023-24 Record: 17-10, Upcoming schedule: vs. DAL (12/18), at TOR (12/20), at BKN (12/22), at CHA (12/23)

The Denver Nuggets stumbled to begin the month of December, going 1-3 through their first four games. This past week, they turned things around, going 3-1 with road wins over the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls. While they are still a championship contender, and the defending champions for that matter, something looks off with the Nuggets.

Nikola Jokic's production has taken a hit in recent weeks based on his standards and Michael Porter Jr.'s inconsistent play offensively has put a lot of pressure on Jamal Murray since he returned from injury. Playing through Jokic is only going to do so much for Denver. Others are going to have to step up if this team is to win another title. Right now, Denver looks vulnerable and other teams around the league are beginning to notice this.

7. Orlando Magic (-4)

2023-24 Record: 16-9, Upcoming schedule: vs. MIA (12/20), at MIL (12/21), at IND (12/23)

Two straight losses on the road to the Celtics were not ideal for the Orlando Magic, but there is not much reason to panic about this team. The Magic are one of the best defensive teams in the league and they are close to being at full strength. Markelle Fultz recently returned from his knee issues and Wendell Carter Jr. should be returning in the coming weeks from a hand injury. While there will always be questions about this team's secondary depth and whether they can step up against the best of the best, nobody is questioning the play of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

These two young stars have been excelling for Orlando early on this season and Banchero is beginning to grow into the All-Star-like talent many envisioned him being as the top pick in 2022. Paolo has scored at least 20 points in 10 of his last 13 games, including a 42-point night against the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this month and a 36-point performance against Boston on Sunday. As long as he is scoring at this rate, the Magic will continue to grow into real threats. Just because they fell a little bit in the NBA Power Rankings does not mean the Magic are not a top-tier team in the Eastern Conference.

8. Sacramento Kings (+2)

2023-24 Record: 15-9, Upcoming schedule: vs. WAS (12/18), vs. BOS (12/20), vs. PHX (12/22), vs. MIN (12/23)

De'Aaron Fox can score on any given possession, Domantas Sabonis can grab a rebound on any given possession, and Keegan Murray is capable of hitting a three on any given possession. This is why the Sacramento Kings have one of the best offensive teams in the league. However, Sacramento does have a lot of deficiencies on the defensive side of the court, some of which they have improved upon since the start of the year.

Consistency is the biggest issue holding the Kings back from rising up and grabbing the top spot in the Western Conference right now. We know what to expect from Fox on a nightly basis, but can Murray actually step up and be the No. 2 guy for this offense? Murray recorded 12 made threes against the Utah Jazz the other night, yet he went 0-7 from deep in the two games prior to this massive shooting performance. The Kings are simply one of those teams that play great in big games against the Warriors, but they tend to play down to their opponents in lesser, non-televised games.

A big opportunity presents itself to the Kings this upcoming week, as they have a chance to pick up victories over the likes of the Celtics, Timberwolves, and Phoenix Suns.

9. New Orleans Pelicans (+6)

2023-24 Record: 16-11, Upcoming schedule: vs. MEM (12/19), at CLE (12/21), vs. HOU (12/23)

Everyone was up in arms about the New Orleans Pelicans not living up to expectations when they were 12-11 and coming off of a massive loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas during the NBA In-Season Tournament. It seems like the Pelicans have heard all the noise, as this team has won their last four games by an average margin of just under 19 points. With their entire core group healthy, the Pels are beginning to look like a force and Trey Murphy III has a lot to do with this.

As good as Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, and Zion Williamson are, Murphy is the key to the Pelicans unlocking their full potential because of what he can do on the court. Murphy has a chance to really grow into a star for New Orleans due to his length and natural scoring abilities on the wing. Every time Murphy plays, he looks bigger than he did in the previous game and he's been perfect in his role off the bench since returning from injury.

Aside from Murphy, big man Jonas Valanciunas is another guy nobody seems to want to talk about despite being the glue of the team. Valanciunas is coming off of an extremely impactful week in which he recorded four straight double-doubles. Ingram, McCollum, and Zion are the focal points of this team, but the Pelicans will go as far as their secondary talents in Murphy, Valanciunas, and others can take them. It's not hard to say New Orleans has the best depth in the league when healthy.

10. Dallas Mavericks (+2)

2023-24 Record: 16-9, Upcoming schedule: at DEN (12/18), vs. LAC (12/20), at HOU (12/22), vs. SAS (12/23)

The Dallas Mavericks find themselves inside the top 10 of the NBA Power Rankings. With this said, the Mavs have not looked like one of the 10-best teams in the NBA this season. As good as Luka Doncic is, he alone can't carry this team, something he's been exerting a lot of energy doing early on this year. Kyrie Irving is out for the foreseeable future, leaving Dallas in the same position they were last season when they missed the playoffs.

This team's only loss this past week came against the Timberwolves, hence why they moved up two spots. However, this loss revealed the Mavs' glaring weakness. Luka went for 39 points, yet nobody else stepped up offensively. Dallas will have nights where everyone is hitting their threes, but the Mavs are so reliant on Doncic's production and they have nobody else, other than Irving, who can create scoring opportunities for themselves. This is a huge problem that the Mavs won't be able to resolve anytime soon, which is why their decline is on the horizon.

11. Los Angeles Lakers (-4)

2023-24 Record: 15-11, Upcoming schedule: vs. NYK (12/18), at CHI (12/20), at MIN (12/21), at OKC (12/23)

“Currently finding themselves on a 16-game losing streak, the Spurs will win a game this week against the Lakers.”

This is what we said in last week's NBA Power Rankings and what do you know, the Los Angeles Lakers ended up being the lucky team to end the San Antonio Spurs' massive losing streak. Since claiming the NBA In-Season championship, the Lakers have gone 2-2, looking like a different team every night they take the court.

Nonetheless, LeBron James continues to dazzle in Year 21, putting up double-doubles and 30-point games in his sleep. The key question surrounding the Lakers right now is whether or not they believe the roster they have can compete for an actual title. If Los Angeles looks to upgrade and is willing to spend money, Zach LaVine is available and there for the taking.

2023-24 Record: 15-10, Upcoming schedule: at IND (12/18), at DAL (12/20), at OKC (12/21), vs. BOS (12/23)

The hottest team in the NBA right now is the Los Angeles Clippers, which is why they are the biggest risers in this week's NBA Power Rankings. Everyone was laughing at the Clippers when they continuously lost with James Harden, but the script has flipped. Give a lot of credit to Russell Westbrook and head coach Ty Lue for what they have done over the last couple of weeks, as they have both been working extremely hard to help the Clippers find success.

The main reason why the Clippers have been able to turn things around is because they are actually healthy for once. When Kawhi Leonard and Paul George play, Los Angeles is one of the better teams in the Western Conference. We are beginning to see this on a nightly basis and with Harden figuring out his role, the Clippers have looked unstoppable as of late. This team can hammer down the fact that they are threats with four tough games coming up on their schedule.

13. New York Knicks (+1)

2023-24 Record: 14-11, Upcoming schedule: at LAL (12/18), at BKN (12/20), vs. MIL (12/23)

Jalen Brunson is “that” guy. A player who got absolutely robbed of being an All-Star last season, Brunson is a no-brainer All-Star selection this season. He is the main reason why the New York Knicks are winning games, and Brunson is one of those players who can help this team finally lure in superstar talents.

When you look at the Knicks right now, it is clear to see that this team needs help. Brunson and Julius Randle are both great players, but New York is lacking that little extra bit of offensive production. Can RJ Barrett finally step up and provide the two stars with this missing piece of the puzzle or do the Knicks need to go out and grab another star? Whatever the answer to this question is, the Knicks need to find it somewhat quickly, as they are hovering around .500 and have taken a hit defensively with Mitchell Robinson being sidelined.

It seems like a matter of time before the Knicks push all of their chips in and go get another impactful talent on the trade market.

14. Brooklyn Nets (-1)

2023-24 Record: 13-12, Upcoming schedule: at UTA (12/18), vs. NYK (12/20), vs. DEN (12/22), vs. DET (12/23)

The No. 14 spot in the NBA Power Rankings may seem like it is a little bit too high for the Brooklyn Nets, but if you actually watched them play, you would understand why they are a threatening 13-12 team. The Nets have a lot of depth, they have shown some signs of improving defensively, and Brooklyn is tough to stop once they get going on the glass.

In order for the Nets to reach their full potential, they will need to figure out how they want their offense to look. Playing through Mikal Bridges and Spencer Dinwiddie as the primary ball handlers has worked to an extent, but Cam Thomas has been one of the most electric scorers in the league this season. Figuring out who to play through and who needs to have the ball in their hands late in games will be the difference in Brooklyn taking that next step as a franchise.

15. Indiana Pacers (-7)

2023-24 Record: 13-11, Upcoming schedule: vs. LAC (12/18), vs. CHA (12/20), at MEM (12/21), vs. ORL (12/23)

Maybe we were a little too high on the Indiana Pacers given their success during the in-season tournament. The Pacers are good and have a lot to show offensively, but they are horrid on defense and struggle to get things going when Tyrese Haliburton is not in the game. Indiana's front office has noticed this, which is why the Pacers are one of the teams to watch as “buyers” at this season's trade deadline.

Indiana has the ability to make a big move and they have been looking to improve at the forward spots for years now. The Raptors' Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby are both players who would make sense for the Pacers and instantly improve their playoff outlook in what is a tight race for the playoffs in the East. It's just very hard to trust Indiana right now since a lot of their success has come from unproven talents. Was their hot start just early-season adrenaline or will the Pacers' secondary talents continue to mature and grow?

16. Miami Heat (-)

2023-24 Record: 15-11, Upcoming schedule: vs. MIN (12/18), at ORL (12/20), vs. ATL (12/22)

The Miami Heat have been without Tyler Herro for weeks and Bam Adebayo has also missed a chunk of time due to injuries. As a result, rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. has been forced to take on a larger role and he has excelled. Jaquez is just a player who plays with a ton of energy and is not afraid of big moments, a similar style of play to that of Jimmy Butler early on in his career. While they are completely different players, Jaquez has been the perfect fit for the Heat as a result.

“I talked to Jimmy especially when he's not playing. We talk all the time when I'm on the bench, and he's telling me what he sees and telling me what I can do better,” Jaquez told ClutchPoints recently. “Even in practice, he's talking to me about the little details on how I can improve my game. So it's been a great help having such great veterans around, being able to voice their knowledge. So I'm just trying to take and run with it.”

The Heat are 15-11 on the season, which is a good spot given all of their injury concerns. However, it is still hard to trust the Heat because they have exhibited troubles on both ends of the court at times this season. We will have a better idea of where this team actually ranks in the NBA Power Rankings when they are at full strength in the coming weeks.

17. Houston Rockets (-)

2023-24 Record: 13-10, Upcoming schedule: at CLE (12/18), vs. ATL (12/20), vs. DAL (12/22), at NOP (12/23)

Many were wrong about the Rockets entering the year, including myself. Ime Udoka has done a fantastic job of building this team's image in such a small amount of time, as the Rockets are one of the best defensive teams in the league. Toughness and grit are the two things opponents see from Houston defensively, especially with Dillon Brooks leading the charge out on the wing.

The Rockets' defense has helped them win games, but they have left plenty of wins on the table due to the inefficiency of their offense. At some point, Udoka and his staff need to put the ball in Jalen Green's hands and let him loose on offense because he's too good of a player to just play off of Fred VanVleet and others. Green has a chance to be a real star and if they continue to put him in a secondary role, the Rockets will stumble.

18. Cleveland Cavaliers (-9)

2023-24 Record: 14-12, Upcoming schedule: vs. HOU (12/18), vs. UTA (12/20), vs. NOP (12/21), at CHI (12/23)

Darius Garland has a fractured jaw and is out indefinitely. Evan Mobley is undergoing knee surgery and will likely be out through the month of January. The Cleveland Cavaliers are in trouble.

Donovan Mitchell can't carry this team alone and the Cavs' injuries are going to put a ton of pressure on the likes of Max Strus and Caris LeVert to step up. Cleveland paid both of these guys in the offseason for these exact situations, so maybe they will be able to weather the storm and remain relevant in the Eastern Conference.

The problem with the Cavs is that they have lost three of their last four games and are now without two of their top three players. This is why the Cavs have slid down the NBA Power Rankings.

19. Phoenix Suns (-1)

2023-24 Record: 14-12, Upcoming schedule: at POR (12/19), at SAC (12/22)

The Phoenix Suns have lost six of their last nine games and they really don't have a staple win this season. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are two of the best offensive players in the league, but it is time to start pondering the question of whether the Suns made a mistake trading for Bradley Beal.

After dealing with a back issue throughout the first two months of the season, Beal returned last week only to suffer what looked to be a bad ankle injury. He is now going to be sidelined indefinitely, leaving the Suns without their third star whom they gave up a ton of assets to land. A 14-12 record is unacceptable at this point in the year for what Phoenix wants to achieve, which is why they are going to be aggressive over the next two months on the trade market.

TJ McConnell has long been a backcourt target for the Suns and there are quite a few veteran players who could provide depth for this team that will become available. Confidence is the only thing holding this team back, as two straight wins this upcoming week would go a long way in them getting back on track. Just two or three big wins can push the Suns back up the NBA Power Rankings.

20. Golden State Warriors (-)

2023-24 Record: 12-14, Upcoming schedule: vs. BOS (12/19), vs. WAS (12/22), vs. POR (12/23)

Andrew Wiggins has moved to the bench, Draymond Green is suspended indefinitely, and the Warriors continue to lose games they led by as many as 20 points in. Barely escaping the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night, the Warriors are having an identity crisis. Teams no longer fear Golden State and their offense for multiple reasons.

Not only do the Warriors turn the ball over what seems like every other possession on offense now, but they are older and a lot less athletic than other teams around the association. Something needs to change with the Warriors and while he may not be the problem, perhaps trading Chris Paul and his $30 million contract will allow this organization to address their core needs.

Amid all the chaos surrounding them, the good news for the Warriors is that Klay Thompson has started to pick up his production, averaging 27.3 points per game and shooting 54.8 percent from deep over his last three games.

21. Toronto Raptors (+1)

2023-24 Record: 10-15, Upcoming schedule: vs. CHA (12/18), vs. DEN (12/20), at PHI (12/22), vs. UTA (12/23)

The Toronto Raptors are a bad offensive team that continues to inch closer to the trade deadline with no sense of direction. Masai Ujiri and this front office have insanely high asking prices for their key players, which is why rival teams have not been able to negotiate with Toronto in trade discussions. It's certainly possible that this mindset changes once 2024 begins, especially since the Raptors are five games below .500 on the season with the gap between them and the middle-tier of the Eastern Conference widening.

Offense is the biggest problem with the Raptors right now, as this team ranks 20th in offensive rating and 21st in scoring. It is very tough to win games in the NBA when you can't score, hence their low spot in the power rankings.

22. Atlanta Hawks (-1)

2023-24 Record: 10-15, Upcoming schedule: vs. DET (12/18), at HOU (12/20), at MIA (12/22), vs. MEM (12/23)

Taking one game and losing one game in Toronto was not ideal for the Atlanta Hawks, as this was their opportunity to finally get on a roll and inch closer to being .500 again this season. The Hawks are now 10-15 on the year and have won just one game in the month of December so far. Trae Young can only do so much for this team and yet his 30-plus-point nights are still not enough.

The good news for Atlanta is that they have a favorable schedule coming up with matchups against the Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies this week. Hey, you never know, maybe the Pistons will actually win a game here with the Hawks struggling to find consistent play outside of their backcourt.

23. Chicago Bulls (-)

2023-24 Record: 10-17, Upcoming schedule: at PHI (12/18), vs. LAL (12/20), vs. SAS (12/21), vs. CLE (12/23)

In four games without Zach LaVine, the Chicago Bulls went 4-0 and it appeared as if they were turning things around. Not so fast my friend, that was just fool's gold!

The Bulls have lost three of their last four games and their schedule is not getting any easier, as it is not hard to envision them going 1-3 with their only victory coming against the San Antonio Spurs this upcoming week. It may finally be time to hit the reset button in Chicago, especially with LaVine out and the team continuing to take two steps backward after a win.

24. Utah Jazz (+1)

2023-24 Record: 9-17, Upcoming schedule: vs. BKN (12/18), at CLE (12/20), at DET (12/21), at TOR (12/23)

Lauri Markkanen is back for the Utah Jazz, but that doesn't matter since John Collins, Jordan Clarkson, and Keyonte George are now on the team's injury report. Whereas last year the Jazz had an identity and they embraced the idea of being a scrappy team in the Western Conference, Utah just seems to be very unmotivated this season. Whether it is injuries or something else behind the scenes playing a factor here, the Jazz really need to start picking up the intensity in games if they are to actually do something with their season.

Due to the fact that they have been struggling, the Jazz are suddenly the talk of the town in trade rumors. Markkanen's name is being floated around as a possible trade target for some playoff-contending teams, yet the team has not really shown much interest in discussing scenarios involving the All-Star. It's worth mentioning that Utah is willing to hear offers that come their way for him. This will be a key storyline to monitor over the next few weeks, especially if the Jazz continue to struggle and remain near the bottom of the NBA Power Rankings.

25. Charlotte Hornets (-1)

2023-24 Record: 7-17, Upcoming schedule: at TOR (12/18), at IND (12/20), vs. DEN (12/23)

LaMelo Ball is on the mend and should be back for the Charlotte Hornets within the next two weeks. Even with Ball back, it is hard to imagine the Hornets becoming that much better of a team than they are right now. This team just stands around on defense and it seems like Terry Rozier is the only guy who can actually get something going offensively with Ball out of the rotation.

Rozier has been great for the Hornets this season and is quietly having a career year, averaging 23.1 points and 7.1 assists per game. A hot name on the trade block last season with numerous playoff-contending teams inquiring about him, Rozier could once again see his name in trade rumors over the coming weeks. Compared to last season, the Hornets may be more willing to part ways with the veteran guard now that Brandon Miller is coming into his own.

26. Memphis Grizzlies (-)

2023-24 Record: 6-18, Upcoming schedule: at OKC (12/18), at NOP (12/19), vs. IND (12/21), at ATL (12/23)

Ja Morant is set to return for the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday when they take on the Pelicans. This is huge news for the Grizzlies simply because they have had arguably the worst offense in the league with Morant sidelined. Desmond Bane has been the team's only consistent source of offensive this season before Jaren Jackson Jr. decided to have two 40-point performances this past week.

Even when Ja returns, the Grizzlies are still going to have a tough time making up ground in the Western Conference due to the hole they have dug. Currently 12 games below .500 on the season, it is hard to imagine the Grizzlies turning things around and making a real playoff push. This season should be about building for the future and figuring out who can provide production moving forward.

27. Portland Trail Blazers (-)

2023-24 Record: 6-19, Upcoming schedule: vs. PHX (12/19), vs. WAS (12/21), at GSW (12/23)

Anfernee Simons has returned from injury for the Portland Trail Blazers and nothing has changed. The Spurs did own the longest losing streak in the West, but after they defeated the Lakers this past week, it is Portland who now owns the longest losing streak at seven games. The problem with the Blazers is that they are just simply young and inexperienced.

Outside of Malcolm Brogdon and Jerami Grant, both of whom have been injured lately, the Trail Blazers don't have the experience to be able to put up a solid fight against the best of the best in the league. Deandre Ayton has also struggled to be a real threat underneath on a consistent basis, which has not helped Portland in any way. With Washington coming to town on Dec. 21, it's possible that the Blazers can avoid a double-digit losing streak and move up a couple of spots in the NBA Power Rankings.

28. San Antonio Spurs (+1)

2023-24 Record: 4-21, Upcoming schedule: at MIL (12/19), at CHI (12/21), at DAL (12/23)

Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs got the best of LeBron James and the Lakers the other night, as San Antonio's rookie recorded his eighth straight double-double. “This is what I’m addicted to, this is what I love,” Wemby said after the Spurs defeated the Lakers.

Well Wemby, don't get used to winning because not much of that is going to happen in San Antonio this season!

Perhaps the Spurs will go on a little bit of a run and who knows, maybe they will spring some upsets and go on a little win streak over the coming weeks. Looking at things from a big picture standpoint though, the Spurs will finish with one of the worst records in the league this season due to the fact that they are rebuilding. Devin Vassell has been great as well next to Wemby, but keep an eye on Keldon Johnson, a player the Spurs could consider moving on from for the right price.

29. Washington Wizards (-1)

2023-24 Record: 4-21, Upcoming schedule: at SAC (12/19), at POR (12/21), at GSW (12/22)

Somehow, the Washington Wizards scored 137 points against the Pacers the other night and won a game. While it is not surprising that the Pacers gave up 137 points to their opponents, it is surprising that the Wizards were able to score 52 different times and drop 137 points on their opponents. This was the best game of the season for Jordan Poole, Tyus Jones, Corey Kispert, and the entirety of the Wizards team.

Performances like this happen once in a blue moon and it will not happen again for the Wizards, as this team will be lucky to win more than 20 games. The Wizards just aren't connected as a team and that shows on the court with Poole and Kyle Kuzma just doing their own thing possession after possession. While they are bad, Washington is not as bad as the final team in the NBA Power Rankings.

30. Detroit Pistons (-)

2023-24 Record: 2-24, Upcoming schedule: at ATL (12/18), vs. UTA (12/21), at BKN (12/23)

A lot can happen over the course of seven weeks. However, getting the Detroit Pistons to win a game is not something that can occur in this span. The losing streak now stands at 23 for the Pistons and by the end of Monday night, that number will be 24 after a date with the Hawks in Atlanta.

It is time to start having a conversation about if the Pistons will finish with the worst record in NBA history because as of right now, they are on pace to win just six games. The worst win percentage in league history is owned by the 2012 Charlotte Bobcats at 10.6 percent and the worst record over the course of an 82-game season belongs to the 1973 Philadelphia 76ers at 9-73. The Pistons are going to be making NBA history this season, but it is not the history they wanted to be making.

The bottom of the NBA Power Rankings has belonged to, and will continue to belong to, the Detroit Pistons.