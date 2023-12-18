Jayson Tatum rocked a TD Garden-inspired Jordan in the Celtics' last win over Orlando.

At 20-5, the Boston Celtics are currently owners of the best record in the NBA and their superstar MVP-candidate Jayson Tatum is leading them towards the ultimate goal of an NBA Championship.

It's also been a big year for Tatum off the court as he released his first-ever signature shoes with Jordan Brand, the Jordan Tatum 1. Following several releases with colorways specific to Tatum's life and upbringing, he recently rocked a new colorway that shows his appreciation for Boston and the TD Garden faithful. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Boston Celtics won their most recent game against the Orlando Magic at home 114-97. With the win, Boston improved to a perfect 14-0 when playing at the TD Garden this year and they're sole leaders of the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Jayson Tatum debuted his latest Jordan Tatum 1 sneakers in a new black and floral colorway titled “Welcome to the Garden.”

Following several releases centered around his hometown of St. Louis, Tatum pays tribute to his adopted city with a fresh floral coloway over a black base. Tatum also rocked an Air Jordan 1 Low in the same colorway for pre/post game. We get a better look at the floral pattern on the Jordan Lows. It's a very cohesive blend of green, blue, and eye-popping warm tones with black material over the tongue, toebox, and logos. This colorway looked great as Tatum rocked it both on court and on the streets.

.@JayTatum0 debuts the “Welcome to the Garden” Jordan Tatum 1. 💐 pic.twitter.com/3YXzUe1Lom — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) December 17, 2023

The Jordan Tatum 1 features a reactive midsole that is the top of the line in terms of Jordan's basketball technology. We've seen a similar structure on the Jordan Zion 3, but this silhouette offers a bit more support in terms of acceleration and reaction. The midsole features a Celtics Green underlay and we see the Jumpman and Taum's logos etched in silver. All in all, this is a great colorway and should be one of the more popular drops of his line.

While wearing his newest shoes last night, Tatum notched 23 points, eight rebounds, and three assists in their win over the dangerous Orlando Magic. The Celtics lead the season series 2-1 and they're set on continuing their dominance over the Eastern Conference.

While no release is official for these just yet, fans can expect them to drop sometime in the near future. If they follow previous releases, they should be available on Nike.com and select Jordan Brand retailers. The price tag has traditionally been $120.

What do you think of these? Would you cop if these dropped?