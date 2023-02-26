Jayson Tatum didn’t want any overtime. The Boston Celtics All-Star stopped on a dime and pulled up for a nasty top-of-the-key triple to seal the win over the Sixers in Philadelphia.

Check out the clutch shot below, including Joel Embiid’s unreal full-court heave to tie the game that was just a split second too late.

JAYSON TATUM FOR THE WIN 🚨 Joel Embiid was THAT close to tying the game 🤯pic.twitter.com/G632TLS8K4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 26, 2023

What an ending to a big-time Sixers-Celtics clash.