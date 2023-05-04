Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Jayson Tatum is going viral for the wrong reasons following the Boston Celtics’ Game 2 win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

Early in the first quarter of the contest, Tatum was spotted pushing a referee who was trying to get a hold of him. In other circumstances, a player would have been issued a technical for such actions. However, the Celtics star didn’t get a whistle as the game continued.

Plenty of NBA fans are just surprised that Tatum was left unpunished for it. In a day when referees slap players with technical fouls for even the simplest of reasons, many couldn’t help but wonder why Tatum is being treated differently.

Jayson Tatum pushes the ref’s arms away 👀 pic.twitter.com/oymAuQAzi6 — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) May 4, 2023

“Anyone else curious why Jayson Tatum can apparently push refs anytime he wants?” Josh Reynolds of SB Nation wrote.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

A Twitter user added, “Did Jayson Tatum just push a referee and there’s no tech? WTF?”

“Only Jayson Tatum can push a referee and nothing happen,” a commenter added. Another one said, “Jayson Tatum always shrugging off a referee and never get a tech lol.”

To recall, Jayson Tatum had the same issue during their first-round series with the Atlanta Hawks. When Dejounte Murray purposely bumped a referee after Game 3, he was suspended for Game 4. Meanwhile, Tatum pushed an official during the game as well, but he was left unpunished.

Of course many argued that what the two players did are way different since Murray was clearly frustrated when he approached the referee. But then again, with the refs blowing the whistle on actions that they believe are disrespectful, it’s worth wondering how Tatum keeps getting away pushing game officials.