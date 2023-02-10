The Boston Celtics could be extremely shorthanded on Friday night when they take on the Charlotte Hornets. Literally all five of their starters have been listed on the injury report, which means that we could see a totally makeshift Celtics side take on the 15-41 Hornets.

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown injury status vs. Hornets

Tatum, who looked fine in Boston’s 106-99 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, is currently dealing with a non-COVID illness and is now considered questionable for Friday’s tilt. The Hornets are one of the worst teams in the NBA right now, so if the Celtics want to give their superstar a night off — especially considering how he’s currently down with a sickness — then this would be the game to do it in.

Jaylen Brown, on the other hand, has already been ruled out for Friday’s game. He suffered a facial fracture on Wednesday against the Sixers courtesy of a nasty elbow from Tatum, and he is now expected to be out through the All-Star break. Brown will join Marcus Smart on the sidelines as the reigning Defensive Player of the Year continues to rehab a right ankle sprain.

The silver lining here is that both Al Horford (right knee swelling) and Robert Willaims (left ankle sprain) are both probable to play. With the Celtics dealing with a myriad of injuries, it’s likely that both big men will suit up against the Hornets.

The Celtics are off on Saturday but they will be back in action on Sunday when they host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies at the TD Garden.