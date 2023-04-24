Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Boston Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown continue to solidify their case as the best duo in the NBA today and throughout history.

Tatum and Brown exploded for a 30-piece each as the Celtics take down the Atlanta Hawks in Game 4 of their playoff series on Sunday. They both chipped in 31 points each, with Tatum adding seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks to his tally. Meanwhile, Brown added four boards and three dimes in Boston’s 129-121 victory over Atlanta.

Apparently, that is the 23rd time in the regular season and playoffs that both Tatum and Brown have scored at least 30 points each in the same game, per ESPN Stats & Info. Out of all those match-ups, they have compiled a 22-1 record. The 95.7 win percentage is the best among all duos who have played at least 20 games with 30 points each in NBA history.

Of course Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will have to play more games and show that they can continuously lead the Celtics to victories to solidify their case as the GOAT duo. However, there is no denying that they are on the right track.

Perhaps winning a championship will help in their bid. They are on a good path to accomplish just that, especially as they now have a 3-1 lead over the Hawks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. The Celtics are one of the heavy favorites to win it all this campaign, and with the way Tatum and Brown are playing right now, it’s not hard to see why.