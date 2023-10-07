The Boston Celtics, like Paul Pierce said, have been hardened by the playoff heartbreak they've experienced in recent years. After all, as the old adage goes, there's no better teacher than experience. And through their gut-wrenching defeats in the 2022 NBA Finals and 2023 Eastern Conference Finals, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have become more equipped from a leadership perspective to help the Celtics claim their 18th championship in franchise history.

Speaking to JJ Redick in the Old Man & The Three podcast, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla revealed just how much Tatum and Brown have changed for the better in recent years, especially as they take the next step in leading the team.

“[Jayson Tatum is not Kevin Garnett], but he's just as good of a leader but in a different way. We have to create an environment where he feels the freedom to lead in that way. Jaylen [Brown] took on ownership and leadership with his defense in the Philly series. Taking that as the leadership step of like, okay, ‘I know I can do this, I'm gonna be this now,'” Mazzulla said, via ClutchPoints Twitter.

"[Jayson Tatum is not Kevin Garnett], but he's just as good of a leader but in a different way…Jaylen [Brown] took on ownership and leadership with his defense." Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla on the evolution of Tatum and Brown. (via @OldManAndThree) pic.twitter.com/kICJVgjEp5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 7, 2023

Having vocal leaders isn't a prerequisite to win a championship. Both Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown appear to be taking on more of a lead by example approach, especially when they'll have veterans such as Jrue Holiday and Al Horford to look up to for veteran support.

But at the end of the day, Tatum and Brown's characters as individuals make them persons to emulate for the rest of the Celtics roster, regardless of age.

“They don't get the credit they deserve for who they are as people. Those two are as high-character as you can possibly get. And it starts there. And their work ethic, they're always opening to grow. I think the biggest area of growth for them with our roster now is how do they express who they are as leaders. That's gonna be different for each of them. They grow everyday, which makes it really special to work here,” Mazzulla added.

It's going to be an exciting season for Celtics fans, as they will have such a strong chance to compete for the title next season, according to oddsmakers.