The Boston Celtics already have a championship roster, but one could dream if they had the chance to add another star to the team. Jayson Tatum was asked which Jordan Brand athlete would he add to the Celtics' roster, and he had the perfect response to the question.

“Carmelo Anthony,” Tatum said.

Adding Anthony to the current Celtics' roster would make them a dangerous team, and there's no doubt that somebody out of Derrick White or Jrue Holiday would have to come off the bench. If the Celtics wanted to have some firepower off the bench, they could have put Anthony as the sixth man.

The Celtics' offense is dangerous now, and if they had a player like Anthony, there's no doubt that they would be hands down the best team in the league. Unfortunately for the Celtics that will never happen, especially since Anthony is retired, but Tatum isn't losing any sleep over that scenario.

Jayson Tatum shares desire to stay with the Celtics

Even though Jayson Tatum just signed an extension with the Celtics during the summer, the money isn't the one thing that is keeping him in Boston. Tatum shared his main desire for staying with the Celtics with Marc J. Spears of Andscape.

“I was drafted in 2017 … My son was born [in Boston]. I bought my first car here,” Tatum said. “And for me, I admire and love the relationships I’ve built within the organization, all the coaches that I’ve had, obviously, the front office, security guards, trainers, chefs, the fans, the people that work at the Garden, the ball boys that do our laundry. The relationships I’ve built over the last seven, eight years, I can’t imagine starting over and leaving them or this place.”

Tatum feels like he's built a legacy here, and he's thinking about the kids who have grown up and watched him play.

“There are a bunch of 10-year-olds in Boston who will feel like I’m a part of their childhood,” Tatum said. “‘I grew up watching him play at the Garden. I grew up watching him win championships.’ In a sports town like Boston, that’s special to be a part of.”

The Celtics have started strong on their chase to winning back-t0-back championships after their impressive win against the New York Knicks on opening night. If they continue to play like that for the rest of the season, it's going to be hard to stop them once again.