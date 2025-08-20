The football rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan is rich in tradition. A tradition in which a line is drawn in the sand and nobody dares to cross it.

One of those who is fully aware of the tradition is Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith. On Wednesday, Smith didn't mince words in expressing his disgust for the maze and blue, per Dan Morrison of On3Sports.

“Hate. You know. With everything in me, I hate them” Smith said.

However, this isn't the first time. In June, Smith's hatred for Michigan is a motivator for wanting to avenge the Buckeyes lost to the Wolverines last November 13-10.

“I’m not a sore loser, but I hate losing, and losing to that team up north was pretty crazy,” Smith said. “In the end, I think it really helped us play the way we did in the playoffs. But I didn’t want to go to Ohio State and lose to That Team Up North. I just hate them. Just something about them. For the next two years, I promise you, I will not lose to them. I can’t lose to them in the next two years.”

The history of the “hate” between Ohio State and Michigan

It turns out, the longstanding rivalry has been going on since 1898, when both schools met for the first time.

Ever since, the Ohio State and Michigan game is one of the most anticipated in all of college football. The players, coaches, fans, and media often exaggerate the tensions between the two schools.

The height of the rivalry came during the “10 year war” 1969-1978. During that time, Ohio State coach Woody Hayes and Michigan coach Bo Schembechler duked it over ferociously and drew those hard lines.

Furthermore, the rivalry has produced some of the greatest games. The 1950 “Snow Bowl”, the 1969 upset by Michigan, and the 2006 “Game of the Century” who both were undefeated and the top two teams.

As of now, Michigan leads with a record of 60-52-6

