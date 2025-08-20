The Buffalo Bills are counting down the days until the 2025 NFL season begins, when they will begin their quest to finally hoist that elusive Lombardi Trophy. While the majority of the headlines surrounding the Bills involve star players like league MVP quarterback Josh Allen, one overlooked aspect of the Bills' success over the last several years has been the consistency of their kicking game.

On Wednesday, the Bills announced a big update that should set up their kicking game for the 2025 season.

“(We have) Signed CB Zy Alexander, RB Elijah Young & OL Rush Reimer. Released K Caden Davis. RB Jarveon Howard has been waived/injured,” announced the Bills on X, formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, Ryan Talbot of NYUp.com noted that “Davis being released means that Tyler Bass is in line to return. Good news there.”

Bass has indeed been a key contributor for the Bills over the last several years, knocking down several key field goals for the team (although fans still may not have forgiven him for his miss against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023-24 divisional round).

Tablot also noted on X that “Buffalo also added CB Zy Alexander while Rush Reimer returns to the team. I liked Alexander as an UDFA option. All three players will get ample playing time in the preseason finale.”

That preseason finale will take place on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Can the Bills finally do it?

Now that their kicking game is seemingly solidified, there wouldn't appear to be too much work left for the Bills this offseason, at least from a roster construction perspective.

The big question Buffalo is trying to figure out is how to get past the Kansas City Chiefs-sized roadblock that has sent them home in four separate playoffs during this current iteration of the team led by Josh Allen.

Last year, the Bills once again got painfully close, taking the AFC Championship Game right down to the wire, ultimately to come up just short.

The Bills will kick off their 2025 season at home against the Baltimore Ravens on September 7 in prime time.