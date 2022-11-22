Published November 22, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Jayson Tatum surprisingly landed on the Boston Celtics’ injury report a day after losing to the Chicago Bulls, putting his availability for the next game in limbo.

The superstar forward was listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks due to what the team called a left ankle sprain. He was the only new name to be included in the injury update, with Danilo Gallinari and Robert Williams III still out due to their respective health issues.

Sure enough, Tatum’s potential absence could be a huge blow to the Celtics, especially after they saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end. The 24-year-old has been sensational for Boston during that run, averaging 30.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks, all while shooting 43.3 percent from the field.

The good news for the Celtics is that there’s still a chance for Tatum to feature in Wednesday’s showdown. While the severity of his injury was not disclosed, the fact that he’s only listed as questionable suggests it’s not as significant as others would think.

Of course Boston could opt to give him a rest, but it’s worth noting that Tatum has yet to miss a game this 2022-23. Besides, if the Celtics want to get back to their winning ways quickly, they could definitely benefit from having Tatum against a tough Mavs squad that features an the hot-handed Luka Doncic.

It will certainly help to have an all-time talent when facing another squad with another superstar.