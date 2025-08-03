The way New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza talked about Saturday's game, you would think his team got blown out. Instead New York evened up their series against the San Francisco Giants with a 12-6 win. Francisco Lindor led the way for the Mets with three hits and four RBIs while Pete Alonso hit a career milestone for New York. However, Kodai Senga struggled in his start.

The veteran righty only made it through four innings on Saturday, giving up four runs on five hits and three walks. For a pitcher that entered the game with one of the best ERAs in Major League Baseball, his outing against the Giants was disappointing. Mendoza spoke with SNY about his starter's issues. According to him, Senga's command could use some improvement.

“(He's) having a hard time feeling the strike zone,” Mendoza said about Senga. “Noncompetitive pitches, lot of three ball counts, walks, hit by pitch, and then he got behind in counts. When he came in, they made him pay. He's just got to stay on the attack, be aggressive with all of his pitches, and he's not doing that right now. We gotta help him.”

The Mets' starting rotation has been one of the strengths of the team this season, with Senga leading the way. It was so good that New York spent most of its trade deadline energy on improving the bullpen. However, if Senga's struggles persist, it puts more pressure on Lindor and the offense to stay in games.

Saturday's game marks the second outing in a row where Senga has had issues with the San Francisco offense. The Giants tagged him for three runs and five walks on July 27, even though the Mets won the game.

Senga's command issue is something to watch as the Mets try to keep pace with the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East. Despite his poor play as of late, Mendoza has faith in his ace to bounce back before the postseason begins. If he cannot round into form, the playoffs could end for New York before they even know it.