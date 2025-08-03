The Colorado Rockies might set a new record for losses in an MLB regular season, but they didn't look like that team on Saturday. The team won their second game in a row, 8-5 over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates. If the Rockies win tomorrow, they will complete just their second sweep of the season. In the victory, Colorado first baseman Warming Bernabel pulled off a feat not seen since 1977 according to X (formerly Twitter) account OptaSTATS.

Warming Bernabel of the @Rockies is the second player in the modern era to have 14+ hits & 8+ extra-base hits through seven career MLB games, joining Mitchell Page in 1977. pic.twitter.com/LcwEEUTnmX — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) August 2, 2025

“Warming Bernabel of the @Rockies is the second player in the modern era to have 14+ hits & 8+ extra-base hits through seven career MLB games, joining Mitchell Page in 1977,” posted the statistics-focused account on Saturday evening.

The rookie has gotten off to an absolutely sizzling start. At 23 years old, he's hit .500 over his first seven games played. He's also taken over the first base spot from fellow young gun Michael Toglia. As the Rockies seek to avoid MLB history, they could use all the help they can get. Bernabel has pulled his weight so far, with three home runs and eight RBIs over 28 at bats. Can he help Colorado turn things around as the calendar switches to August?

Can Warming Bernabel carve out regular role with Rockies?

As the Rockies stare down the barrel of what should be a rebuild, the franchise still feels like its stuck in the middle. GM Bill Schmidt didn't really make any moves to try and tear apart his roster. Many of the players in the majors are young and trying to prove themselves, like Bernabel and Toglia. There are a few veterans that Schmidt could have parted ways with, but the Colorado GM stood pat after moving a couple of relievers and third baseman Ryan McMahon.

Now, it's up to players like Bernabel to prove themselves. If this hot start continues, then it is possible that Toglia loses his starting role. Either way, it's not the worst problem for the Rockies to have. As the team's brass continues to search for the pieces of its next contending team, performances like Bernabel's will not go unnoticed. Hopefully, the first baseman will have a few more encore performances as Colorado looks to avoid the history books.