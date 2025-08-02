Dallas Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones is dealing with more than Micah Parsons now. Dez Bryant entered the picture in a fiery, NSFW way Saturday. All because of a notable Jay Z comment.

Jones broke his silence on the ongoing Parsons contract saga. The longtime owner/GM showed no panic in Oxnard, California despite Parsons' trade plea.

The contract standoff took a new surprising turn between Jones and Parsons, however. Jones claimed Parsons backed out of the original deal Dallas offered him. Jones later revealed via Dallas Star Telegram reporter Nick Harris that he didn't deal with Parsons' agent.

Harris then dropped the revelation from Jones himself on why he opts to avoid dealing with agents. Which even referenced a past situation involving Bryant.

“Because when we have a problem with the player, the agent is nowhere to be found. Jay-Z said that Dez would make all meetings. Jay-Z and I negotiated the contract, spent hours,” Jones said via Harris. “He said, ‘Anybody in my organization is on time.' He said, ‘My office used to be on the street corner, and I’ve always been early. So, they will be on time.’ And what did I say? I said, ‘I’m going to call you [when I have a problem].’ He quit taking my call.”

Ex-Cowboys star Dez Bryant fires off scorching response to Jerry Jones

Bryant unleashed a fiery, expletive rant on X (formerly Twitter) in hearing Jones say his name.

“JERRY JONES I DONT THINK ITS SMART TO MENTION MY NAME I KEPT QUIET ABOUT A LOT OF UNFAIR S—.. ON SOME G S—… WE CAN HAVE STORY TIME IF THATS WHAT WE ARE DOING,” Bryant posted.

The perennial Pro Bowl wide receiver wasn't through with that rant. He then revealed where his relationship really is with his ex-owner/GM.

“Y'all don’t understand the amount of s— I let slide…do not mention my name about s—. The love hate relationship is real!” Bryant revealed.

Bryant is the latest to send shots at Jones. He concluded that he'll always love Dallas, but won't hesitate to stand up for players.

Meanwhile, first-year Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer has refused to discuss the Parsons matter. However, multiple NFL teams look appealing to Parsons if a massive trade deal manifests.