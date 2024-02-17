Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is throwing in his two cents on what NBA rules should be changed, during All-Star Weekend.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is proposing a rule change in the NBA. Taytum thinks technical fouls in the league should be rescinded if they are linked to plays that are overturned.

“If you get a tech for overreacting to a call that was deemed incorrect, you should get your money back.” Jayson Tatum on one rule he’d add if he was the commissioner 🤔 (via @JerryDonatien) pic.twitter.com/QZ67GQ9EPp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 17, 2024

Tatum made the comments while speaking with reporters during NBA All-Star weekend. He is one of many players proposing changes to NBA rules during the weekend's festivities.

Tatum's view is that if a player gets a technical foul for arguing with a referee over a call, that technical should be taken back if the call is later overturned on a review.

“You should get your money back,” Tatum said to reporters.

The Celtics forward is on the Eastern Conference team in the All-Star game this year. He's a starter, after averaging more than 27 points per contest this season. On the year, Tatum is also averaging nearly 9 rebounds per game. He's helped move the Celtics into first place in the Eastern Conference. Boston has a 43-12 record in the East and is six games ahead of the next team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Celtics' Jaylen Brown is also on the Eastern Conference team in this year's game, as a reserve.

It would certainly be interesting to see Tatum's rule implemented. Changes in how technical fouls are issued could keep certain players on the floor for longer periods of time, and potentially change the outcome of games.

Tatum must play this year's All-Star game without the chance of getting his money back. The NBA All-Star game is Sunday. The game starts at 8:00 Eastern.