The Celtics star tied his own record.

The Boston Celtics have been by far and away the best team in the NBA this season. They currently hold the best record in the NBA at 41-12. While they were eliminated by the No. 8 seeded Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals last season, the Celtics are considered one of the favorites to reach the NBA Finals this year. The Celtics are led by MVP candidate Jayson Tatum who on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets, tied his own record for most points in a half as per StatMuse.

Tatum at half: 31 PTS

6 REB

4-7 3P

0 TOV Tied for his most points ever in a first half. https://t.co/OXYNRoAsLn — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 14, 2024

Jayson Tatum's record for most points in a half was 31 and he reached that mark once again during the Celtics game against the Nets. He also had six rebounds, zero turnovers and shot 4-7 from the three point line. Tatum finished fourth in the MVP voting last season and is expected to be one of the contenders again this season.

Tatum was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Celtics. He was just recently named to his fifth consecutive All-Star selection.

Tatum has been averaging 27.0 points per game, 8.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 47.4 percent shooting from the field, 36.2 percent shooting from the three point line and 82 percent shooting from the free throw line.

The Celtics have won eight of their last ten games. They are five and a half games up on the Cleveland Cavaliers who are the current second seed in the Eastern Conference standings. It's likely that the Celtics will clinch home court throughout the entire playoffs.