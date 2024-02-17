Oklahoma City Thunder players Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams are sharing their ideas about what to change at NBA All-Star Weekend.

Reporter: "Anything you would change about All-Star weekend?" Chet Holmgren: "I think what they should do with the Dunk Contest is the 4 highest verticals in the NBA have to participate… So I'm safe." Jalen Williams: "I think a 1-on-1 tournament would be cool. We play a lot… pic.twitter.com/0EjaAg0ZWS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 17, 2024

Holmgren is advocating for a rules change in the dunk contest that would restrict who would be eligible to compete. The Thunder forward said only the players with the four highest measurements for verticals should be able to participate.

“So I'm safe,” Holmgren joked with reporters.

Williams would like to see a new event during the All-Star weekend. The Thunder forward advocated for a 1-on-1 competition tournament with some of the best players in the league participating.

“We play a lot 1-on-1 in the summer which no one really sees,” Williams said.

The two players made the comments on Friday after participating in the Rising Stars event. The Rising Stars event is a tournament competition between new NBA players that showcase the league's young talent on All-Star weekend. Other players that participated in the Rising Stars' games are Spurs center Victor Wembanyama and Magic forward Paolo Banchero. Holmgren and Williams were on the event's winning team, Team Jalen.

Holmgren and Williams are having great seasons in Oklahoma City. The two are second and third, respectively, in scoring for the team. Williams is averaging a little more than 19 points a contest, while Holmgren pours in almost 17 a game. The Thunder are second in the Western Conference, with a 37-17 record.

The NBA All-Star weekend is filled with exciting events. On Saturday, the slam dunk contest and three-point contest take place. The events culminate in the actual NBA All-Star game on Sunday night. That game tips off at 8:00 Eastern Sunday.