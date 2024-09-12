Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum recently shared his excitement about being selected as the cover athlete for NBA 2K25 during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. While promoting his children's book, ‘Baby Dunks-a-Lot', Tatum spoke candidly about what the honor means to him, describing it as “incredible” and a childhood dream realized.

Reflecting on his journey, Tatum explained that landing the cover of NBA 2K was a significant milestone, one that he had aspired to since playing the game as a child. “Every kid grew up playing NBA 2K, and first you dream about being in the game, and that happens in your rookie year. Then, the top of the mountain is wanting to be on the cover. When I found out – and just seeing it right now, it’s still like a surreal feeling. It’s incredible,” he remarked.

Jayson Tatum’s inclusion on the cover is a nod to his achievements on the court and his impact in the league. After a remarkable year that saw him win his first NBA championship with the Celtics, take home Olympic gold, and secure the largest contract in NBA history, being featured on the cover of NBA 2K25 serves as yet another symbol of his rise to elite status in the NBA.

Jayson Tatum’s rise to elite status continues with NBA 2K25 cover as he eyes MVP and another championship run

As the NBA 2K franchise has become a cultural staple for basketball fans and gamers alike, being chosen as the cover athlete holds significant prestige. For Tatum, it adds to an already impressive list of accomplishments this year. Fallon praised the Celtics forward for his incredible season, including his off-court ventures, but noted that landing on the NBA 2K25 cover might be his most exciting accolade.

This recognition comes just as Tatum prepares for the upcoming NBA season, with the Celtics set to face the New York Knicks in a little over a month. While on The Tonight Show, Tatum was also asked who he believes will win next season's MVP award, to which he confidently responded, “Can I say myself?”

Jayson Tatum didn’t stop there, offering his thoughts on the 2025 NBA Finals. When Jimmy Fallon asked for his prediction, the Celtics star forecasted a rematch of last season’s Finals against the Dallas Mavericks. “It’s gonna be a rematch. We’re gonna play Dallas again,” he confidently stated, referencing the Celtics' recent championship victory.

With his first NBA title, Olympic gold, and a groundbreaking contract behind him, Tatum’s selection as the cover athlete for NBA 2K25 is a fitting conclusion to a memorable offseason. The honor solidifies his standing among the league’s top players and adds another layer to his growing legacy.