The Indianapolis Colts and head coach Shane Steichen witnessed a scary moment in their first preseason game. Anthony Richardson started the game at quarterback against the Baltimore Ravens, but he didn't make it through the first quarter. Richardson exited the game with an injury, replaced by Daniel Jones.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Richardson left the game after taking a sack against the Ravens.

The Colts entered the preseason facing a question at quarterback. Richardson struggled mightily last year, losing the starting spot to Joe Flacco halfway through the season. Indianapolis signed Jones in the offseason to have a competition for the starting spot. However, less than a quarter into their first preseason game, Steichen now has to lean on Jones for the foreseeable future.

