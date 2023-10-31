It has been a great week for New England basketball, as the Boston Celtics are 3-0 and Maine native Cooper Flagg committed to the Duke Blue Devils on Monday.

Flagg, who's the No. 1 high school boys basketball player in the country, ended up picking Duke over UConn, the reigning NCAA champions. Although many New Englanders might be discouraged to see Flagg leave the region, Celtics star Jayson Tatum was thrilled about the decision.

Jayson Tatum on Cooper Flagg choosing Duke

Tatum went to Duke for one season, averaging an impressive 16.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. Shortly after that, the C's drafted Tatum third overall in 2017. When asked about Flagg's choice, Tatum revealed his excitement and fierce loyalty to his former school, per Jay King of The Athletic.

“It was great … [Flagg's] a hell of a player,” he said. “He's going to be in the league here soon. Happy for him and his family. Obviously happy for Duke but it's like, where else would you go? That's where all the best players go.”

Duke is known for producing NBA-ready players, but Flagg shouldn't need much development. He received his first Division I offer in 8th grade and can shoot, rebound, and block with the best of them:

Cooper Flagg, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, announced he's committed to Duke. The 6'9, 16-year old averaged 26.8points, 12.4rebounds, 5.2 blocks and 4.7 assists, shooting 37% for 3, in the Nike EYBL 16U for Maine United this summer. pic.twitter.com/gwzt9JgqqA — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) October 30, 2023

Ironically, Flagg and Tatum share the exact same height at 6-foot-8. In fact, their games are similar as well, and Flagg even revealed last year that he likes to play like Tatum, per Jamie Shaw of On3.

“I always say I like to model my game after Jayson Tatum,” Flagg said.

While bringing Cooper Flagg back to New England would be a dream for Celtics fans, he might get scooped up quickly in the NBA Draft. Regardless, the 16-year-old should dazzle at Duke just like the player he idolizes.