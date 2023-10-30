Cooper Flagg will play his college basketball for Jon Scheyer and the Duke Blue Devils. The projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft made his announcement on Monday morning in conjunction with SLAM Magazine, picking Duke basketball over UConn.

This is a monster recruiting win for Scheyer and Duke basketball. Scheyer just inked a six-year contract extension through the 2028-29 season, and he immediately rewards the Blue Devils' faith in him by securing this Cooper Flagg commitment.

Cooper Flagg's recruitment

Given just how good Cooper Flagg is, this was always going to be an intense recruiting battle. Duke basketball had been a longtime favorite for Flagg, with Scheyer putting in a lot of time to watch him play in high school. Of course, there was some big-time competition.

Flagg reclassified from the 2025 class to 2024 over the summer, setting the stage for the final jockeying for his services. It came down to Duke and UConn in the end, though Kansas was also in the mix until very recently. Flagg canceled his visit to Kansas a few weeks ago, leaving the official decision between the Blue Devils and Huskies.

Scheyer got to make his final recruiting pitch to Flagg a week ago during an official visit to Duke, which came after the star visited Storrs in September. Clearly, it worked, and now Blue Devils fans will gear up to watch Flagg play at Cameron Indoor Stadium in the 2024-25 college basketball season.

Why Cooper Flagg is the projected No. 1 pick in 2025

Cooper Flagg is a 6-foot-8 forward out of Maine who can do it all.

“Cooper Flagg is what a modern-day wing looks like in the NBA,” one college coach told ESPN. “Long, athletic, versatile and can dribble, pass and shoot. I think the intensity and competitiveness he plays with will translate really smooth to the next level.”

Flagg was always a high-level prospect, but he really blew up over the summer with dominant performances at the National Basketball Players Association Top 100 Camp and the Nike EYBL Peach Jam. Prior to that, he led Nokomis Regional High School in Maine to a state title as a freshman before transferring to Montverde Academy in Florida. The phenom also represented USA Basketball at the FIBA U17 World Cup in 2022 as a 15-year-old, helping them win gold.

Cooper Flagg is looking like the next big thing, and Duke basketball is lucky to have him.