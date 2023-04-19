A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Jayson Tatum balled out yet again on Tuesday night as he led the Boston Celtics to a comfortable 119-106 win over the Atlanta Hawks. The Celtics are now 2-0 against the Hawks and they head on over to Atlanta for Games 3 and 4 with a significant advantage over their opponents.

Despite Tatum’s noteworthy performance, it was actually Celtics guard Derrick White who caught the eye of Boston fans on the evening. So much so, that they decided to shower White with MVP chants during the game — something that Tatum himself clearly approves of.

“I was happy to hear that for him,” Tatum said, via Celtics on NBC Sports Boston on Twitter. “He’s been playing his a** off these last two games. … We talked about it after the game, he was like ‘that’s what it feel like?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I guess.'”

Tatum had nothing but praise for White, who has been integral to Boston’s success in their last two games. As a matter of fact, the Celtics superstar pointed out how White sometimes has a tendency of being “too passive” or at times, being “too good of a guy” for his teammates. White showed what he was capable of from a scoring standpoint in Tuesday’s win, finishing with 26 points on 11-of-17 shooting, to go along with two triples, seven rebounds, two assists, a steal, and three blocks in 34 minutes of action.

If Derrick White keeps on playing like this, then Jayson Tatum might just have a contender for the best player on the team.