Jayson Tatum likes the way the Boston Celtics started in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks, and he believes it’s the reason they were able to dominate early on.

The Celtics really made life difficult for Trae Young and co. While Boston won by just 13 points, 112-99, they actually went up by as much as 32 points in the contest. The team absolutely destroyed Atlanta in the second quarter by a score of 45-25 to end the half with a 30-point lead.

In his postgame presser, Tatum credited their win to the Celtics being “locked in” since the start. The Beantown team forced a Young turnover right in the first play, with Jaylen Brown stealing the ball and proceeding to score the first bucket of the night. For Tatum, that set the tone for them for the rest of the game.

“I think we were just locked in from the beginning. Had a sense of purpose on both ends and it started on the first play,” Jayson Tatum shared, via Celtics Twitter.

While Boston seemed to relax in the third quarter and allowed Atlanta to cut their lead to just 19, the team was able to hold on and stayed ahead to take first blood.

It’s undoubtedly one of the best and most complete games the Celtics have played this season, at least in the first half, and it should bode well in their bid to finish the series quickly. Although Jaylen Brown has warned Boston to not relax too much, they definitely deserve to celebrate the win.