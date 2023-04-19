A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Derrick White came up big for the Boston Celtics on Tuesday as they took down the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 of their first-round NBA Playoffs showdown. The Celtics cruised to a 119-106 victory to take a 2-0 advantage in the series, and there’s no denying that White played a key role in the win.

White went off for 26 points on a highly-efficient 11-of-16 from the field. His 26 points were second only to Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum, who himself dropped 29. White also added seven rebounds, two assists, a steal, three blocks, and two triples in aanother very impressive all-around performance.

As a matter of fact, Celtics fans were so pleased with White’s performance that they decided to shower him with MVP chants at one point in the game. When asked about this development, White was quick to deflect the praise to Jayson Tatum:

“That’s JT. That ain’t me,” White said, via Celtics on NBC Sports on Twitter.

"You hear those MVP chants when you were at the line?" "That's JT that ain't me" "It was you tonight Derrick!"@tvabby caught up with Derick White after the Celtics took care of business in Game 2 pic.twitter.com/vcETUPVHn1 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 19, 2023

The Hawks had no answer for White in this one as the 6-foot-4 guard proved just how important he is to his team. Tuesday’s performance was an encore of his Game 1 heroics for Boston, with White now averaging 25.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 2.5 blocks, while also shooting above 50% from the field in the first two games of this series. He has been an X-Factor for the Celtics thus far, and the team will expect more of the same from him moving forward.

Game 3 will now shift to Atlanta on Friday with the Celtics now holding a commanding 2-0 lead in the series.