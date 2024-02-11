Jayson Tatum reacts to Duncan Robinson's accusation of Jaylen Brown after Celtics-Heat fight.

Things got heated between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat after Jaylen Brown tossed Duncan Robinson late in the game. It resulted in a flagrant one call for Brown, but Boston still came away with a win. After the game, Jayson Tatum was asked about Robinson calling his teammate dirty for that play.

The Celtics forward was rather laid back and didn't seem too concerned about the whole ordeal, according to Five Reasons Sports. Overall, Jayson Tatum doesn't believe Jaylen Brown meant to purposely toss Duncan Robinson, as they got tangled up in the play.

I asked Jayson Tatum about Duncan Robinson calling Jaylen Brown’s play “dirty” pic.twitter.com/NAAlJBuBcF — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) February 11, 2024

Brown did look to be a bit over aggressive once the whistle was called. It's unclear what prompted him to throw Robinson like that. The Celtics guard may have gotten annoyed with the amount of contact he was receiving from Duncan Robinson. Here's what it looked like on the court when it happened. On angle almost looks like the Heat guard flopped a little, but that's up for interpretation.

Jaylen Brown was assessed a Flagrant 1 after taking down Duncan Robinson on this play. Agree with the call? 🤔pic.twitter.com/q3Ux5elXCg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 11, 2024

The Celtics are currently the No. 1 seed of the Eastern Conference and look like a true championship contender. Meanwhile, the Heat are the eighth seed in the conference and are in the race for the play-in tournament. However, Miami's been here twice before and went on an amazing playoff run to make an NBA Finals appearance.

It'll be interesting to see if a rivalry brews between these teams. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown serve as a strong duo while Jimmy Butler carries the Heat almost daily. The Celtics don't play Miami again this season. So, they'll have to meet in the playoffs if we hope to see this rivalry progress.